GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 57
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Waited ))). The deal was psychologically VERY exhausting!!! I wanted to get out a few times and forget about the trade until after the US elections. But followed my strategy - I waited... and waited ... Bottom line - I waited!
Waited ))). The deal was psychologically VERY exhausting!!! I wanted to get out a few times and forget about the trade until after the US elections. But followed my strategy - I waited... and waited ... Bottom line - I waited!
Yes, this is really iron nerves you have.
Current analysis:
FLET - indicators are now pointing in different directions...
It is too early to talk about TREND reversal - ind.7 is still up...
The optimal variant: while out of the market, waiting for the reversal of ALL indicators in one direction...
But some traders prefer to work in flat, though they understand that the risks are much higher than when working on the trend...
most likely there has already been a reversal if it gets above the "P" level
The H8 chart is not enough to determine the TREND...
There is an opinion that the Trader determines the chart to determine the trend... But methodologically, this is not correct, because the trend in the market is ONE, not several different ones, depending on the chart...
The H8 chart is not enough to determine the TREND...
There is an opinion that the trader himself determines the chart to determine the trend ... But methodologically it is not correct, because the trend in the market is ONE, not several different ones, depending on the chart ...
God loves the trinity 8*3=24
(Father, Son and Holy Spirit)
Taken on gold BAY. Can take a week off )))) elections... interest rates... not a good week for trading.
Taken on gold BAY. Can take a week off )))) elections... interest rates... not a good week to trade.
There are instruments we understand. Looks like gold is such an instrument for you.
Everything: Grail, icon, prayer... When you drink from the Grail, you begin to understand the essence of things. One can just begin to understand it, without drinking it.
There are tools that we understand. Gold seems to be such a tool for you.
All that: Grail, icon, prayer... When you drink from the Grail, you begin to understand the essence of things. You can just begin to understand it, without drinking it.