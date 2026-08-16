GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 66
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Who has any thoughts on Black Friday? Looked years ago, all different and no big moves noticed.
it's about time she got here, and then Friday will show!
it's about time she got here, and then Friday will show!
What is the curve? Is it building inside the day on n1?
The top probably wants to
The top probably wants to
Not so much, intraday, i.e. start on that particular day, 5am like when the Australians start, and by build time. For example 12 noon is 7 candles, an hour would probably be rough, m15 is fine. Will post it on Monday if it's not too much trouble. Thanks for the skins)
15 minute
Analysis of the current situation:
The intraday trend is up... ( all indicators are on the plus side )...
But in relation to the big timeframes it is flat area ( horizontal part ), and the situation is not clear yet: the price may fluctuate in the horizontal channel for a long time, or there may be a breakthrough, strong enough ...
The best option: to wait for the reversal of ALL indicators in one direction (including the large charts), and only then open ...
Well, here's STOP!