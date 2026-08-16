GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 84
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Quarterly gold supply and demand statistics .
Gold analysis:
What can I say... The trend is up - all indicators are on the plus side... which means planning your trades ONLY up...
But this does not cancel market watching - force majeure has not been cancelled yet...
Gold analysis:
What can I say... The trend is up - all indicators are on the plus side... which means planning your trades ONLY up...
But this does not cancel market watching - force majeure has not been cancelled yet...
Are you sure this is Mentor's tehanalysis? All indicators are up, so let's buy. Cool
Those who have a head that works, they will figure out what they need in THEIR situation...
But yes, VERY CRAZY!!!
There is a new surge of optimism in the gold market.
This week 16 Wall Street analysts took part in the gold survey. Among the participants, 11 analysts, or 69%, called for higher gold prices next week. At the same time, two analysts, or 13%, were bearish on gold in the short term, while three analysts, or 19%, were neutral on prices.
My thoughts on gold
Surely this is the Mentor's tehanalysis? All indicators are up, so we buy. Cool
you are fundamentally wrong right now.
we're just showing indicators. And we take the results from the givers. That is, we don't care about buying/selling.
PS/ too lazy to browse the forum - well it has already been shown by "followers" that everything is overdrawn...such an abomination. Not the first screenshot and it goes on and on
you are fundamentally wrong right now.
we're just showing indicators. And we take the results from the givers. That is, we don't care about buying/selling.
PS/ too lazy to browse the forum - well it has already been shown by "followers" that everything is overdrawn...such an abomination. Not the first screenshot and it goes on and on
iMACD Four TimeFrames
It's all up and sho, not really
Where is the signal?) Did your MACD lie to you?