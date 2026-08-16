GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 8
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You are our "Captain Obviousness"!
And if I write on the fence that the price of gold depends on solar cycles, and silver - on the phases of the moon - would you believe me?
Of course the value of gold, just like any other commodity, including currency, bitcoins, indexes etc. is denominated in dollars. And of course gold correlates with all other mental and not mental instruments in the world, including the notorious dollar index. However this correlation is very weak and specific. So it's safe to say that the price of gold is directly dependent on the dollar index.
Which indices are denominated in dollars?
Which indices are denominated in dollars?
Don't make a hump about it. The notional "parrots" of the indices are usually nothing more than the dollar-weighted value of the index components.
Don't make a hump. The notional "parrots" of indices are usually nothing but the weighted value of the index components by the dollar.
That is, the affftar meant by the word "indices" that part of the world stock indices, which are used on the U.S. stock market and the algorithm of the calculation of which includes the accounting of the market capitalization of the company in dollars.
That is, the affftar meant by the word "indices" that part of the world stock indices, which are traded on the U.S. stock market and whose calculation algorithm includes taking into account the market capitalization of the company in dollars.
Vasily himself often "makes a humpback"...
Dollar Index:
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%98%D0%BD%D0%B4%D0%B5%D0%BA%D1%81_%D0%B4%D0%BE%D0%BB%D0%BB%D0%B0%D1%80%D0%B0
The Ind USD may fall for a long time, as the 7-year cycle of weakening has begun. And on gold, it's a classic
Cool!
Keep up the good work!
And I'll be using this data:
Will you be using 2010 data? :D :D :D
The Ind USD may fall for a long time to come, as the 7-year cycle of weakening has begun. And for gold, it's a classic.
I always admire people who can make forecasts for years...
I've built myself a long-term TS, but my record of holding a position was 140 days, on average 70-80 days, but 10 years.......
Always admired people who can make predictions for years...
I built my own TS long-term, but my record of holding a position was 140 days, on average 70-80 days, but 10 years.......
I don't think that it makes much difference if I trade on 1 or 2 days.) I don't trade according to these predictions, I'm just looking at the whole picture to be aware of it. If you look at the EURUSD for the whole period in weeks, you can see a very clear 7-year growth-decline-growth-decline... another decline cycle ended at the end of 2016
Everything is clear on the story. Everything is blurry in real trading.
I am thrilled!
Everything is clear on the story. Everything is blurry in real trading.
Delighted!
Oops, more verbiage.