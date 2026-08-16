GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 20
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Maybe we'll get there after 3pm today.
Maybe we'll finish after 3 p.m. today.
And where was the stop on your trade? Under the low (1430)?
Yeah! - XAUUSDM5 is going well
wants to turn - yellow horizontal, stop
will still probably go down
will still probably go down
I got a good start ) all i got wasted )))) ???
I expect 1600+ and then a pullback to 1580 +- there to hang around and draw the third top. IHMO...
You're off to such a good start) I'm out of the money now))?
no!
I'm still looking for a pattern.
I'm still looking for a pattern.
today 17000 rubles. +
And where was the stop on your trade? Under the low (1430)?
I don't trade with stops.