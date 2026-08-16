GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 20

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Maybe we'll get there after 3pm today.

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prostotrader:

Maybe we'll finish after 3 p.m. today.

And where was the stop on your trade? Under the low (1430)?

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Yeah! - XAUUSDM5 is going well

XAUUSDM5

 
Meanwhile industrial production in China is recovering. And oil has rolled back a bit, already at ~30 USD.
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wants to turn - yellow horizontal, stop

XAUUSDM5

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will still probably go down

Photo by

XAUUSDM5

 
Alexsandr San:

will still probably go down


I got a good start ) all i got wasted )))) ???

I expect 1600+ and then a pullback to 1580 +- there to hang around and draw the third top. IHMO...

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GhostMan:

You're off to such a good start) I'm out of the money now))?

no!

XAUUSDH2

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I'm still looking for a pattern.

I'm still looking for a pattern.

today 17000 rubles. +

Shot777i.PNG

 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

And where was the stop on your trade? Under the low (1430)?

I don't trade with stops.

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