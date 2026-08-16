GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 18
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Can we open a topic - Stocks - Forecasts and Trends ?
a little early to buy. 1520 is too ambitious. 21-22 we can sell again.
1553,3 :)
1553,3 :)
3 months on and already 1586
Don't think about buying gold now!
Everything has collapsed, people are going into cash, the dollar index is going up before your eyes,
and gold's going down tomorrow.
Don't think about buying gold now!
Everything has collapsed, people are going into cash, the dollar index is going up before your eyes,
and gold's going down tomorrow.
And from all markets.
Don't think about buying gold now!
Everything has collapsed, people are going into cash, the dollar index is going up before your eyes,
gold will fall tomorrow.
Your words are wise!
I bought gold on 11.03.2020, even though it's not my instrument at all. I bought it foolishly, and then I thought that this is the first phase of the crisis, when assets are sold and money is accumulated, and the second phase will look for "risk-free" assets, such as gold.
Here you people tell me, is the final financial result calculated at the close between 10:00 and 13:30 on the current index quotation, or will it be calculated in clearing at 14:00 on the quotation at that time?
All final settlements are made at evening clearing (18-59)
In MT5, a correction is possible the following day.
Even though the Americans are rebounding from the slump
I am refraining from buying gold as the dollar index is still rising.
On Monday, at 3pm (active trading starts in the US) you should watch (USD_INDEX), a good entry to the long could be possible.