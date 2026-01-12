Smart Liquidity ImpulseProfessional Volume-Momentum Tracker

Finally see what really moves the price.

Have you ever wondered why the market suddenly turns even though the trend looks strong? Or why a breakout collapses immediately? 👉 The answer lies not in the price alone – it lies in Liquidity.

The Smart Liquidity Impulse is no ordinary oscillator. While RSI or MACD analyze price exclusively, this indicator measures the fuel of the market. It combines three crucial factors into a single, clear view:

Momentum – Direction of the movement

Volume – Force behind the movement

Range – Resistance within the candle

🚀 How it Works – The Smart Formula The indicator calculates the ratio of:Effort (Volume) to Result (Price Movement)

Interpretation: ✅ Large Move + High Volume → Real Market Power (Strong Impulse)

⚠️ Small Move + High Volume → Absorption! Smart Money is passively buying/selling – Preparing for a reversal.

❌ Move without Volume → Fake Move (High risk of a false breakout)

💎 Key Features ✔ 4-Color Histogram Lime / Red → Strong trend movement Dark Green / Dark Red → Correction phases

✔ Integrated Signal Line Ideal for:

Crossover Strategies

Scalping Entries

✔ Volume-Weighted Filters out market noise – shows only valid movements.

✔ No Repainting Signals remain fixed once the candle closes.

📊 Trading Strategies

1️⃣ The Breakout TraderLong Entry:

Histogram changes from Dark Green → Lime

Crosses above the Signal Line → Volume is flowing into the market = Confirmation.

2️⃣ The Divergence Hunter

Price makes a New High

Indicator makes a Lower High ➡ Smart Money is leaving the market → Sell Signal

3️⃣ Spotting Absorption

Very small candle

Simultaneously massive spike in the histogram ➡ Strong market participants are absorbing orders → Trend end likely.

⚙️ Parameters

CalcPeriod: Timeframe for momentum measurement. Standard: 1 (Direct feedback).

VolumeType: Tick Volume (Forex) or Real Volume (Futures/Stocks).

SmoothPeriod & SignalPeriod: Fine-tuning for Scalping or Swing Trading.

🎯 Conclusion Say goodbye to flying blind. Stop trading against the volume – start trading with the Smart Money.