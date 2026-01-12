Smart Liquidity Impulse

Smart Liquidity ImpulseProfessional Volume-Momentum Tracker

Finally see what really moves the price.

Have you ever wondered why the market suddenly turns even though the trend looks strong? Or why a breakout collapses immediately? 👉 The answer lies not in the price alone – it lies in Liquidity.

The Smart Liquidity Impulse is no ordinary oscillator. While RSI or MACD analyze price exclusively, this indicator measures the fuel of the market. It combines three crucial factors into a single, clear view:

  • Momentum – Direction of the movement

  • Volume – Force behind the movement

  • Range – Resistance within the candle

🚀 How it Works – The Smart Formula The indicator calculates the ratio of:Effort (Volume) to Result (Price Movement)

Interpretation:Large Move + High Volume → Real Market Power (Strong Impulse)

⚠️ Small Move + High VolumeAbsorption! Smart Money is passively buying/selling – Preparing for a reversal.

Move without VolumeFake Move (High risk of a false breakout)

💎 Key Features4-Color Histogram Lime / Red → Strong trend movement Dark Green / Dark Red → Correction phases

Integrated Signal Line Ideal for:

  • Crossover Strategies

  • Scalping Entries

Volume-Weighted Filters out market noise – shows only valid movements.

No Repainting Signals remain fixed once the candle closes.

📊 Trading Strategies

1️⃣ The Breakout TraderLong Entry:

  • Histogram changes from Dark Green → Lime

  • Crosses above the Signal Line → Volume is flowing into the market = Confirmation.

2️⃣ The Divergence Hunter

  • Price makes a New High

  • Indicator makes a Lower High ➡ Smart Money is leaving the market → Sell Signal

3️⃣ Spotting Absorption

  • Very small candle

  • Simultaneously massive spike in the histogram ➡ Strong market participants are absorbing orders → Trend end likely.

⚙️ Parameters

  • CalcPeriod: Timeframe for momentum measurement. Standard: 1 (Direct feedback).

  • VolumeType: Tick Volume (Forex) or Real Volume (Futures/Stocks).

  • SmoothPeriod & SignalPeriod: Fine-tuning for Scalping or Swing Trading.

🎯 Conclusion Say goodbye to flying blind. Stop trading against the volume – start trading with the Smart Money.


More from author
SR Levels Smart Support Resistance
Simon Draxler
Indicators
Get crystal-clear market structure in seconds – without manual drawing! The HTF Auto Support & Resistance Indicator automatically marks the key support and resistance levels directly on your chart. These levels are based on a higher timeframe (HTF), making them far more reliable than random short-term lines. Main Features: Automatic detection of the strongest support & resistance zones Multi-timeframe analysis: choose a higher timeframe for more precise levels Clearly structured zones with colo
FREE
AlphaWave
Simon Draxler
5 (1)
Indicators
Unlock the potential of your trading with the AlphaWave Indicator! Bring calm to your trading: The AlphaWave Indicator is designed to bring serenity to your trading experience by smoothing the chart and providing precise readability of the trend direction. Making clear trading decisions has never been easier. Revolutionary Smoothing Technology with 10 Modes: Experience a smooth and clear chart representation with the AlphaWave Indicator. The revolutionary smoothing technology offers not just on
ScalpingThink
Simon Draxler
Experts
ScalpingThink – Precision in Scalping ScalpingThink is an innovative, bidirectional scalping system designed for traders who rely on quick moves and precise entries. The goal: controlled profits in the shortest possible time through exact setups – safe and efficient. Try it now – with a Free Demo Get it now at the special price of only 169 USD – before the price goes up! Current  169 USD  Signal: Link Guide: Link Your Benefits at a Glance No Grid, no Martingale – every position is opened
Margincall Lines
Simon Draxler
5 (1)
Utilities
Program Features 1. Calculation of Margin Call and Liquidation Prices Monitoring all open positions: The program continuously analyzes all open positions on the trading account. Determining critical price levels: Margin Call Price: The price at which additional funds must be deposited to keep positions open. If this does not occur, liquidation follows. Liquidation Price: The price at which positions are automatically closed by the broker to prevent further losses. 2. Display of Prices on the Ch
FREE
Spread Monitor Pro
Simon Draxler
Indicators
Drx Spread Monitor – Your Tool for Full Market Transparency The Drx Spread Monitor is a powerful MT5 indicator that provides traders with a clear visual overview of current and historical spreads. Especially in Forex and Gold trading, where spreads can fluctuate widely, it helps to assess costs realistically and adapt to market conditions. Main Features Spread Histogram Displays spreads in a separate window. Color coding for normal, high and extreme spread levels. Dynamic Average Line Calcul
FREE
FASTai
Simon Draxler
Experts
Introductory Offer: Only a few copies available at the current price! Final Price: $800 This section covers the default settings of the Expert Advisor (EA). Please follow the preset instructions →  click . Product Details Symbols All possible Timeframes All possible Capital Minimum $50 Account Types ECN Main Features of FASTai FASTai is specifically designed to build on proven trading principles. The Expert Advisor (EA) uses technical indicators such as moving averages, highs and lows, and pre
Fibowatch
Simon Draxler
Indicators
Fibo Watch – Professional Analysis Assistant & Range Helper Short Description: Not a "Magic Indicator," but a professional tool for experienced traders. Visualize ranges, Fibonacci retracements, and trend channels precisely on higher timeframes. Optimize your risk management with the DRX Dashboard. Description (Long Text): ️ IMPORTANT: This tool is designed for traders who already possess market understanding. Do not look for a Holy Grail. Fibo Watch is an efficiency tool. It was developed to s
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review