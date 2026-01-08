Fibo Watch – Professional Analysis Assistant & Range Helper

Short Description: Not a "Magic Indicator," but a professional tool for experienced traders. Visualize ranges, Fibonacci retracements, and trend channels precisely on higher timeframes. Optimize your risk management with the DRX Dashboard.

Description (Long Text):

⚠️ IMPORTANT: This tool is designed for traders who already possess market understanding.

Do not look for a Holy Grail. Fibo Watch is an efficiency tool. It was developed to support experienced traders in recognizing relevant market structures faster and avoiding emotional mistakes in the heat of the moment. If you understand how ranges, Fibonacci levels, and trend channels interact, this tool takes the tedious drawing work off your hands and provides you with hard data for your decisions.

What this tool does: The tool scans the market according to the logic of large market participants—where liquidity lies and where decisions are made. It helps you identify the "vacuum" within a range where price has movement potential.

Core Functions:

🎯 Structured Range Trading: The tool automatically detects the Range High and Range Low. It visually shows you where the market can "breathe" and where resistance awaits. Ideal for not trading blindly into a consolidated zone.

📉 Institutional Fibo Levels: Instead of arbitrary lines, Fibo Watch projects relevant retracements (38.2, 50.0, 61.8) based on the current market structure. These zones often act as turning points for institutional positioning.

🛡️ Integrated Risk Management (Dashboard): Professional trading stands and falls with risk. The DRX panel shows you live on the chart: Exact Margin Level & P&L, Distance to Margin Call & Liquidation, Position Size and Entry. This keeps your account in check before you even place the trade.

⏳ Focus on Higher Timeframes: This tool is not optimized for scalping on M1 or M5. It unfolds its strength on H4, Daily, and Weekly to analyze the overarching movements of the "Big Money" and find calm, well-founded entries.

Why Fibo Watch? You know how to trade. You don't need anyone to tell you what a candle is. You need a tool that: Saves you time by drawing trendlines and Fibos automatically and cleanly; Provides objectivity ("OK TO TRADE" status based on clear parameters); Helps you distinguish high-quality setups from mere market noise.

Conclusion: Fibo Watch is your technical assistant in the background. It prepares the playing field—you take the "shot" yourself, but with significantly better overview and control.