Ignition Candle Guard is a visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify candles with excessive movement relative to the ATR.

The indicator highlights candles whose range (High–Low) exceeds a configurable ATR multiple, helping traders avoid late entries after overextended price movements.

This indicator does not generate buy or sell signals, does not repaint, and does not execute automated trades.

It works as a visual risk filter and can be used with any strategy, asset, or timeframe.

Ideal for beginner and advanced traders who seek better discipline and emotional control during market analysis.