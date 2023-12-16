Basic Supply Demand Dashboard MT5

5

This dashboard discovers and displays the Supply and Demand zones on the chart, both in scalping and long term mode, depending on your trading strategy for the selected symbols. In addition, the scanner mode of the dashboard helps you to check all desired symbols at a glance and not to miss any suitable positions / MT4 version

Free indicator: Basic Supply Demand


Features

  • Allows you to view trading opportunities on multiple currency pairs, giving you a clear and concise view of all pairs, ranked according to their proximity to the supply and demand zones
  • Customizable settings to suit your specific needs, from colors to detection parameters


Main inputs

  • Indicator mode: select between indicator mode or panel mode with new functionalities
  • Symbols: select from "28 Major Currency Pairs" or "Selected Symbols"
  • Selected Symbols: desired symbols which you want to monitor separated by comma ("EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD"). If your broker has a suffix or prefix on the pairs, you must add it in the two following parameters (Pair prefix or Pair suffix)
  • Trading Style: select between scalping or long term mode
  • Allowed Deviation: this parameter allows to modify the accuracy of the demand or supply zone (a lower value will give more accuracy)
  • Zone thickness: this parameter allows you to modify the thickness of both the demand and supply zones
  • Alert trigger: allows you to activate alerts in pips
  • Theme mode: choose between a dark or light theme for a customized graph display


How to use it

It is recommended to use the M1/M5 timeframes for scalping mode and M30/H1 timeframes for long-term mode. Watch the video below to understand how it works.


Reviews 2
Justin Davis
966
Justin Davis 2024.11.17 19:39 
 

I have found this indicator to be excellent! Although I initially used the free version, which only includes the scalping mode, I quickly realized I needed to upgrade to the full version to have access to long term mode due to the accuracy of the supply and demand zones. Mehran has provided exceptional support and has even updated the indicator based on my specific requests. Overall, this tool simplifies my trading strategy and has already contributed to the growth of my account!

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Discover the power of volume analysis with our volume profile indicator for Metatrader!   /   MT4 Version Basic Volume Profile is an indicator specifically designed for manual traders looking to optimize their trading. The Volume Profile Indicator is an essential tool for any serious trader looking to better understand market behavior. With our innovative solution you can clearly and concisely visualize how trading volume is distributed across prices. This allows you to identify key areas of i
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Mehran Sepah Mansoor
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Our   Basic Support and Resistance   indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart /   MT4 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines onl
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This powerful tool automatically identifies trend lines, helping you streamline your trading strategy and make more informed decisions.  MT4 Version Key Features Automatic Trend Line Detection : The "Basic TrendLine" indicator scans the market for potential trend lines and displays them on your chart instantly. This saves you valuable time and ensures you never miss an important trend. User-Friendly Panel : Our indicator comes with a beautiful, intuitive panel that allows you to easily draw a v
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Ali Çelik
447
Ali Çelik 2025.02.08 11:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Justin Davis
966
Justin Davis 2024.11.17 19:39 
 

I have found this indicator to be excellent! Although I initially used the free version, which only includes the scalping mode, I quickly realized I needed to upgrade to the full version to have access to long term mode due to the accuracy of the supply and demand zones. Mehran has provided exceptional support and has even updated the indicator based on my specific requests. Overall, this tool simplifies my trading strategy and has already contributed to the growth of my account!

Mehran Sepah Mansoor
241229
Reply from developer Mehran Sepah Mansoor 2024.11.17 21:27
Thank you so much for your feedback!
I always welcome suggestions and requests from users to improve products.
Reply to review