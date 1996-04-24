RealTime Swing Sentinel — Non-Repainting Major Trend & Swing Reversal Indicator for MT5

If you've ever watched an arrow appear on your chart, only to realize the "signal" it's showing you happened four or five candles ago — this indicator was built to end that. RealTime Swing Sentinel is a zero-lag, non-repainting Heiken Ashi trend and swing confirmation system engineered for traders who need to know the instant a trend actually turns, not several bars after the fact.

Why most swing/HA indicators fail traders

The overwhelming majority of Heiken Ashi and swing-arrow tools on the market suffer from one of two problems. Either they repaint — the arrow you saw and traded on shifts position or vanishes once more price data arrives, meaning your backtest and your live results will never match. Or they bury the real signal under multiple "extra confirmation" candles, so that by the time the arrow finally prints, the market has already moved well past the entry and you're chasing price instead of trading it. RealTime Swing Sentinel was built specifically to solve both of these at once: every confirmed signal is locked in on the close of the very candle that confirms it, is never redrawn, and never repositions once it has printed.

The engine underneath

At its core, RealTime Swing Sentinel runs a double-smoothed Heiken Ashi trend model. Raw price is first smoothed (configurable period and method — SMA, EMA, SMMA or LWMA), then converted into Heiken Ashi candles, and smoothed again — producing a clean, filtered trend line that strips out the tick-to-tick noise a raw HA calculation lets through. Layered on top of that is a multi-condition reversal filter that only confirms a major trend change once ALL of the following are satisfied:

A minimum number of consecutive opposite-colored HA candles have printed (filters single-candle noise)

The reversal move has cleared a minimum ATR-normalized threshold (filters micro-reversals that aren't real trend changes)

Price has broken recent swing structure — the prior meaningful high or low — confirming the reversal isn't just a pullback

The prior trend has run for a minimum number of bars before being allowed to reverse (prevents rapid signal flip-flopping in choppy conditions)

Only when every filter agrees does the indicator confirm — and the moment it does, the arrow prints and the alert fires on that same closed candle. No repainting, no waiting, no historic placement.

Continuation Engine — never miss the second leg

Beyond the initial reversal, RealTime Swing Sentinel includes a built-in Continuation Engine that watches for valid pullbacks within an already-established trend. When price pulls back a meaningful ATR-measured distance and then breaks back in the direction of the major trend, a distinct continuation marker fires — giving you re-entry opportunities during strong trending runs instead of sitting out after the first move is already extended.

What you see on the chart

Full smoothed Heiken Ashi candles, color-coded to the confirmed major trend (blue for bullish, red for bearish) — instantly readable at a glance

Clean, uncluttered BUY/SELL arrows placed exactly at the candle where each major reversal confirmed

Separate, smaller continuation markers for trend re-entry signals, visually distinct from major reversal arrows

A professional on-chart dashboard panel (not a plain text comment — a properly rendered dark UI panel) displaying: current symbol and timeframe, live major trend direction, the last signal fired and its exact time, current ATR reading, confirmation mode, and continuation-alert status — everything you need to assess market state in under two seconds

Alerts that actually tell you what to do

Every confirmed signal triggers configurable popup alerts, mobile push notifications, and sound alerts, with plain-English instructions rather than raw numbers — "BUY NOW," "SELL NOW," or, when reversing an existing position, "EXIT SELL – ENTER BUY NOW." You'll never have to interpret an arrow color under pressure.

Fully configurable

Every stage of the engine is exposed as an input — smoothing periods and methods, ATR period, reversal sensitivity, structure lookback, minimum trend duration, continuation pullback depth, cooldown between continuation signals, and full control over alert types. Trade it out of the box on the defaults, or tune it to your exact market and timeframe.

Built for

Any liquid symbol and timeframe. Originally engineered and stress-tested on Gold (XAUUSD), US30 and EUR/USD across intraday timeframes, the underlying HA/ATR/structure logic generalizes cleanly to indices, forex majors, and beyond. Ideal for swing traders and trend-followers who want a single, honest, non-repainting read on where the market actually stands — right now, not four candles ago.