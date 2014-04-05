GoldX Pro

GoldX PRO is a good trend indicator. The indicator's unique algorithm analyzes the asset price movement, taking into account technical and mathematical analysis factors, determines the most profitable entry points and issues a signal to open a BUY or SELL order.

Advantages of the indicator:

  • The indicator produces signals with high accuracy.
  • The confirmed indicator signal does not disappear and is not redrawn - after the signal is confirmed (Arrow) by a sound notification (Alert & Message).
  • You can trade on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform of any broker
  • You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, etc.)
  • You can trade on any timeframes (M5-M15 scalping and day trading / M30-H1 medium-term trading / H4-D1 long-term trading)
  • The indicator can be used as an excellent main addition to your trading system, as well as a standalone trading system.
  • An advisor was written on the basis of this indicator, which you will receive for free.


NOTE: The accuracy of entry and profitability of trading depends only on the skill of the trader. Any indicator is only an assistant to the trader, not a guide to action. The golden rule is to open an order according to the trend, take your profit and wait for the next best signal.


Don't miss your chance to elevate your trading game—get  GoldX Pro + EA GoldX Pro today and start trading with confidence and precision!

SimSim Arrow Momentum is a standard "Momentum" indicator, but an arrow version. Version for MetaTrader 4 The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones, plus one additional parameter Delta . Delta = 0 - 100 Deviations as of the 100 value. Changing the level of the 100 indicator, Plus and minus are possible. The indicator generates a signal when the price crosses the level line = 100 +- Delta. Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened
