CGE Trading Suite
- Indicators
- Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 29 December 2025
- Activations: 10
CGE Trading Suite is a market analysis system engineered to remove guesswork from trading. By continuously responding to real-time price behavior, its adaptive engines help traders stay aligned with key market levels and evolving conditions.
The suite combines multiple analytical components into a single workflow, including dynamic grid mapping, liquidity behavior analysis, MIDAS based anchored VWAP, and directional channel projections that outline both market structure and momentum.
Directional clarity is reinforced through the FX Order Flow Index, which evaluates currency basket strength to identify where institutional pressure is building—allowing traders to trade in sync with dominant market forces.
Why CGE Trading Suite?
CGE Trading Suite is designed to bring structure, clarity, and consistency to trading across all markets and time frames.
-
Smart Grid Engine
Automatically plots key psychological round numbers, helping you quickly identify important price levels where the market is likely to react.
-
Liquidity Signals
Detects trap plays and false breakouts in real time—situations where price appears to break out, only to reverse sharply. This helps you avoid deceptive entries and better position yourself around liquidity-driven reversals.
-
Breakout Line Channel
A cyclical, momentum-based charting tool that tracks the angle of price movement to highlight market direction. Steeper angles signal stronger momentum, allowing you to spot potential breakouts or breakdowns early.
-
FX Order Flow Index
Measures relative currency basket strength to give clear directional bias, helping you trade in line with the dominant market flow.
Note:
The FX Order Flow Index is designed exclusively for currency-based symbols. When applied to non-currency instruments (such as US30, AMD, or other equities and indices), the feature is automatically disabled and will display “0/0 – Neutral”, as basket-based analysis is not applicable to these assets.
Preloaded supported base assets: EUR, USD, CAD, GBP, CHF, AUD, NZD, JPYHow It Works:
Strength Score: -7 to +7
The model is based on two key moving averages—a fast 5-period EMA and a slow 10-period EMA—used to classify the trend direction of each currency pair as bullish, bearish, or neutral. While these settings are customizable, the default configuration is generally recommended. The 5-period EMA represents roughly one week of trading, while the 10-period EMA reflects about two weeks—both widely accepted intervals for analyzing order flow.
To evaluate the strength of a specific currency (e.g., EUR), the model analyzes all currency pairs that include it (such as EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CAD, etc.). For each pair, the moving averages are assessed as follows:
-
Rising → +1
-
Falling → -1
-
Flat → 0
For example, if the EUR/USD moving averages are rising, EUR is assigned a +1. If they are falling, EUR is assigned a −1. If they are flat or pointing in opposite directions, EUR is assigned a 0.
The scores are then summed to produce an overall strength score. For EUR, this ranges from -7 to +7, reflecting its relative performance against the seven other major currencies. (If more currencies are included in the analysis, the range expands accordingly—for instance, comparing EUR against eight currencies would yield a range of -8 to +8).
-
+5 or higher → Very Bullish: EUR is outperforming most or all other majors
-
+1 to +4 → Bullish: Moderate buying pressure
-
0 → Neutral: Minimal directional bias
-
-1 to -4 → Bearish: Moderate selling pressure
-
-5 or lower → Very Bearish: EUR is underperforming across the board
The results are displayed on a panel, while a histogram tracks the historical strength over time.
-
-
MIDAS
MIDAS is a powerful VWAP-based tool that identifies dynamic support and resistance by anchoring volume-weighted price curves to major market turning points. As price evolves, MIDAS adapts in real time—highlighting areas of accumulation, distribution, and potential reaction zones. By revealing where institutional participation is concentrated, MIDAS adds valuable context for trend direction, market structure, and precise entry timing. To use it, simply drag and drop the red vertical line to the point you want to anchor.
For a deeper dive, see MIDAS Technical Analysis: A VWAP Approach to Trading and Investing in Today’s Markets by Andrew Coles and David Hawkins.
All tools work seamlessly together, delivering clear and actionable insights.
Why Beginners Like It
-
Clear visual signals with alerts
-
No complex settings required
-
Helps you trade with the market, not against it
Support & Communication:
Developer assistance is available through the MQL5 messaging system. All inquiries are typically addressed within 24 hours, ensuring timely and reliable support.
Risk Disclosure:
Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market conditions can change rapidly, and losses may exceed expectations. No indicator or analysis tool can guarantee profits or eliminate risk. Users are strongly advised to familiarize themselves with the risks involved and to practice using the indicator in a demo environment before applying it to live trading.