Smart Auto TrendLine
- Indicators
- Duy Van Nguy
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 20 December 2025
Smart Auto Trendline Indicator automatically plots support and resistance trendlines on your MetaTrader 5 chart. The trendlines are updated only when a new bar forms, ensuring optimal performance.
Features
-
Customizable parameters for line width, colors, and extremum side ranges.
-
Lines are drawn as support (pink) and resistance (blue) with selectable and adjustable properties
