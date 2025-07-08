Smart Auto Trendline Indicator automatically plots support and resistance trendlines on your MetaTrader 5 chart. The trendlines are updated only when a new bar forms, ensuring optimal performance.

Features

Customizable parameters for line width, colors, and extremum side ranges.

Lines are drawn as support (pink) and resistance (blue) with selectable and adjustable properties

Don't forget to leave your review to assist further developments. If you have any questions, feel free to send us a private message.





Explore my other EAs in MQL5 Market: Click Here Join my MQL5 community : Click here





Wishing you successful trading!