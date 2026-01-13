Candle Smart Range (CSR) for MetaTrader 5

Candle Smart Range is a technical indicator designed for the automatic identification of price ranges across multiple timeframes. This tool analyzes market structure based on candle formations and the interaction of price with previous highs and lows.

Main Features:

Range Detection: Automatically identifies consolidation zones before impulsive movements.

False Breakout Identification: Marks instances where the price exceeds a previous level but closes within the range based on candle close criteria.

Multi-timeframe Analysis: Displays data from up to 19 different timeframes on a single chart, including custom periods.

Internal Visualization (Zoom): Allows viewing price action inside a higher timeframe candle or range without changing symbols.

Time Filters: Configure the indicator to operate within specific time intervals, such as major market sessions.

Historical Review Mode: Navigate through past data to analyze indicator performance in different market conditions.

Alert System: Configurable notifications for candle closes and new range detections.

Interface: Includes on-screen buttons to manage visual load and adjustable color themes (Dark/Light).

Disclaimer: This is a visual analysis tool and does not guarantee financial results. Past performance is not indicative of future results.