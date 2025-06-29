The "Dynamic Scalper System MT5" indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves.

Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible.

Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support.



The principle of the indicator.

Large arrows determine the trend direction.

An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.

Red arrows are for the bullish direction, Blue arrows are for the bearish direction.



Sensitive price movement lines are drawn in the direction of the trend, they act together with the signals of small arrows.

The signals operate as follows: when lines appear at appropriate moments, signals for entry will be formed, open positions will be held while there are lines, and when completed, exit the deal.

Recommended time frames for work are M1 - H4.

Arrows are formed on the current candle, if the next candle has opened, the arrow on the previous one is not redrawn.



Input parameters



Trend Wave Period - The period of the trend direction (large arrows), changes the time interval of trend waves. Value 1 is the longest duration of the direction, with an increase in the parameter the duration decreases.



Scalper Arrows Period - The calculation period of signal arrows (small arrows), changes the frequency of generation of signals for entry. Value 3 is the most frequent generation, with an increase in the parameter the frequency of arrows decreases and the accuracy increases.



The parameters can be changed for different time frames and trading instruments. There are alerts for all signals.

