Trend Hunter MT5

Trend Hunter is a trend indicator for working in the Forex, cryptocurrency, and CFD markets. A special feature of the indicator is that it confidently follows the trend, without changing the signal when the price slightly pierces the trend line.

The indicator is not repaint; a signal to enter the market appears after the bar closes.

When moving along a trend, the indicator shows additional entry points in the direction of the trend. Based on these signals, you can trade with a small StopLoss.

Trend Hunter is an honest indicator. When you hover your mouse over the indicator signal, the potential profit of the signal and a possible stop are displayed.

When a new signal appears, you can receive the following notifications:

Alert

Push notification

Notification by email

Notification in Telegram

A screenshot of the chart is also sent to Telegram, so you don’t need to open a terminal to make a decision on a trade.

The indicator signals can be viewed online in the telegram channel https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11085#!tab=comments&page=13&comment=50356403

Trend Hunter Scanner helps you evaluate the direction of the trend on other currency pairs and timeframes. You can also use the scanner to receive entry signals for other instruments.

To automate trading, you can use an advisor that trades using indicator signals

The indicator is controlled through a convenient panel located under the chart.

Version for MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11085

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