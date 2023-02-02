Smart Market Structure Concepts MT5

4.6
ICT, SMC, SMART MONEY CONCEPTS, SMART MONEY, Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH, Breaker BlocksMomentum Shift, Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks, Strong Imbalance, HH/LL/HL/LH,  Fair Value Gap, FVG, Invert FVG, IFVG, Premium & Discount Zones, Fibonacci Retracement, OTE, Buy Side Liquidity, Sell Side Liquidity, BSL/SSL Taken, Equal Highs & Lows, MTF Dashboard, Multiple Time Frame, Big Bar, HTF OB, HTF Market Structure,  Liquidity Voids, Long Wicks, Candle Timer, Fractals, ZigZag, Time Zone, Market Sessions, Asian Range, NY Midnight Open, NDOG, NWOG, Belt Hold Pattern,Engulfing Pattern,Piercing Pattern/Dark Cloud Cover Pattern,Morning Star/Evening Star Pattern,Three Star in the South/Deliberation Pattern,Three White Soldiers/Three Black Crows Pattern,Three Outside Up/Three Outside Down Pattern,Three Inside Up/Three Inside Down Pattern,Three Line Strike Pattern,Inside Bar Pattern, ICT Bias, ICT Daily Bias, ICT ATR, ICT ADR, ICT Average Daily Range, Scale fix, Liquidity Swings, Activity and Volume Distribution, SMT Divergence，ICT CISD

Limited time special offer of $49

This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, FVGs, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. 

"Smart Money Concepts/Smart Market Structure Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed (buy or sell side liquidity) can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.

This indicator contains alerts for almost all price characteristics, which you can set freely.

 (MT4 version here)

(If you just want an SMC EA, look here.)

If you are not familiar with SMC trading, I have two materials here for you to study.

SMC Trading Part 1 - Common Abbreviations for SMC Concept & Multi-Time Frame Replay - Trading Systems - 9 April 2023 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)

Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6,...

MARKET STRUCTURE AND POWERFUL SETUPS - Forex Market Price Action - Part 1 - Trading Systems - 10 April 2023 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)

Part 2, Part 3

This is my chart template for reference: Chart Template


Features

  • Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time
  • Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH)
  • Support 3 types of Structure breakthrough options(Wick, Body, Two Candles)
  • Order Blocks ( bullish & bearish ) / Momentum shift (MS)
  • Order Blocks with Volume metrics
  • Swing Strong/Weak High/Low
  • Breaker Blocks labeling
  • Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks,  Strong Imbalance detection
  • High Timeframe ability. Big Bars, HTF-BOS HTF-CHoCH HTF-OB HTF-Swing High/Low.
  • Multi -Timeframe Dashboard (Optional for 4 Period)
  • Fractal Points
  • Fibonacci Retracement /Fibo OTE&Profit Target
  • BSL/SSL Taken Detect
  • Liquidity Swings
  • Activity and Volume Distribution
  • Equal Highs & Lows
  • Fair Value Gap Detection,support high timeframe FVG display
  • Invert FVG
  • Liquidity Voids
  • Previous Highs & Lows
  • Premium & Discount Zones as a range
  • Candles Patterns(Engulfing Pattern,Inside Bar Pattern,Belt Hold Pattern,Dark Cloud Pattern,Morning Star Pattern,Three White Soldiers...)
  • ICT Bias, ICT Daily Bias, 
  • ICT ATR, ICT ADR, ICT Average Daily Range
  • SMT Divergence
  • Long Wicks detect
  • Market Time Zone
  • Asian Range , London Killzone, AM NY Killzone, PM NY Killzone
  • NY Midnight Open
  • NWOG/NDOG
  • ICT CISD
  • Candle Timer
  • Alert for BOS CHoCH OB etc separately. Support setting to send Alert to mobile devices and Email. Support send Alerts and Screenshot to Telegram.
  • Draw Candles by trend(MT5 version only)

Setting instructions:

SMART MARKET STRUCTURE CONCEPTS - SETTING INSTRUCTIONS（ENGLISH）

Reviews 106
Ahmadreza Shamim
23
Ahmadreza Shamim 2025.05.29 20:34 
 

Perfekt und sehr zufrieden. Kannst du noch OHLC von aktuellen Tag, Pivot Point und Trendline hinzufügen?. Danke

Mus Khalil
106
Mus Khalil 2025.02.16 14:56 
 

Excellent and works perfect

Shengyuan Xu
205
Shengyuan Xu 2025.01.13 08:52 
 

hi, just wandering whether there is a way to change the time zone font size

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FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
More from author
ExpertSMC
Jing Bo Wu
4.25 (12)
Experts
ICT, SMC, SMART MONEY CONCEPTS, SMART MONEY, Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH,   Breaker Blocks ,  Momentum Shift,   Supply Demand  ,  Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks , Strong Imbalance,   HH/LL/HL/LH,    Fair Value Gap, FVG, Inversion FVG, IFVG,  Premium  &   Discount   Zones, Fibonacci Retracement, OTE, Buy Side Liquidity, Sell Side Liquidity, BSL/SSL Taken, Equal Highs & Lows, MTF Dashboard, Multiple Time Fra
Smart Market Structure Concepts MT4
Jing Bo Wu
4.87 (63)
Indicators
ICT, SMC, SMART MONEY CONCEPTS, SMART MONEY, Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH,   Breaker Blocks ,  Momentum Shift, Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks , Strong Imbalance, HH/LL/HL/LH,    Fair Value Gap, FVG, Invert FVG, IFVG,  Premium  &   Discount   Zones, Fibonacci Retracement, OTE, Buy Side Liquidity, Sell Side Liquidity, BSL/SSL Taken, Equal Highs & Lows, MTF Dashboard, Multiple Time Frame, Big Bars, HTF OB, HTF
Squeeze Momentum Indicator by Giles
Jing Bo Wu
4.67 (6)
Indicators
This is a derivative of John Carter's "TTM Squeeze" volatility indicator, as discussed in his book "Mastering the Trade" (chapter 11). Gray  dot on  the midline show that the market just entered a squeeze (Bollinger Bands are with in Keltner Channel). This signifies low volatility, market preparing itself for an explosive move (up or down). Blue dot signify "Squeeze release". Mr.Carter suggests waiting till the first blue after a gray dot, and taking a position in the direction of the moment
FREE
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Indicators
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Trade History for MT4
Jing Bo Wu
Indicators
Trade History for MT4  This indicator is specially developed for that traders want to display his trades on the charts. Shows history and current deals on the chart. Trades show on the chart with a dotted line, and profit will show realtime. Buy trades are displayed in bull color, Sell trades in bear color. Tip: The historical order displayed by the indicator is associated with the "Account History", so please set the historical order display in the "Account History" of MT software. If you a
FREE
ZhuQue S1 MT5
Jing Bo Wu
5 (1)
Experts
A specialized algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the GBP/USD currency pair. Leveraging sophisticated trading strategies and dynamic position-sizing algorithms, it delivers exceptional risk-adjusted returns while maintaining low drawdown levels. This system prioritizes capital preservation through intelligent risk controls, achieving consistent profitability in volatile forex markets. Key features: GBP/USD focused precision trading Advanced strategy engine with multi-factor anal
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9069106mc Segrid Herrera
45
9069106mc Segrid Herrera 2026.06.22 16:52 
 

Muy buen indicador que muestra la estructura del mercado, proyectando donde se puede entrar en el mercado durante el rango diario

oleg gerasimov
76
oleg gerasimov 2026.06.04 07:58 
 

Испортили индикатор своими обновлениями

Jing Bo Wu
26960
Reply from developer Jing Bo Wu 2026.06.08 09:49
If there are any bugs after the update, please send me a private message first.
Omar Arturo Garcia Zamora
157
Omar Arturo Garcia Zamora 2025.08.25 12:34 
 

Don't use the Telegram group. It's a scam. They'll ask for money. Don't pay anything. It's all a lie.

Jing Bo Wu
26960
Reply from developer Jing Bo Wu 2025.09.01 19:18
I'm sorry, my Telegram account has been hacked. Please do not believe any information that requires you to pay.
Molefi Mokhethi
588
Molefi Mokhethi 2025.08.16 12:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tahir Mahmood
220
Tahir Mahmood 2025.07.09 06:13 
 

There are lot of things that need to address, kindly advise how we can highlight the issues

Jing Bo Wu
26960
Reply from developer Jing Bo Wu 2025.07.20 16:00
You can join the group discussion, and there is a group link in the indicator settings.
Ahmadreza Shamim
23
Ahmadreza Shamim 2025.05.29 20:34 
 

Perfekt und sehr zufrieden. Kannst du noch OHLC von aktuellen Tag, Pivot Point und Trendline hinzufügen?. Danke

Ahmad khasawneh
23
Ahmad khasawneh 2025.03.02 11:14 
 

Is there any chance to add the inducement detection feature?

Mus Khalil
106
Mus Khalil 2025.02.16 14:56 
 

Excellent and works perfect

Shengyuan Xu
205
Shengyuan Xu 2025.01.13 08:52 
 

hi, just wandering whether there is a way to change the time zone font size

heko12
30
heko12 2024.12.27 20:16 
 

Genial!

kanazawa_pro
19
kanazawa_pro 2024.12.19 09:43 
 

It's a comprehensive indicator, for sure. But pretty useless trading SMC, ICT, etc... the algo's are way ahead of this stuff and setups rarely work nowadays.

Ricardo Valdez
59
Ricardo Valdez 2024.10.20 10:56 
 

Exclente indicador...me ha hecho ser rentable

rpanazeite
190
rpanazeite 2024.08.26 22:57 
 

For sure the best indicator you can get, you can make really good use of it if you understand the concepts of SMC, specially the Order Blocks and FVG, and market structure. I have made my money invested many many times over, it really saves and give the change to put the right trades.

Antonio Puzio
239
Antonio Puzio 2024.07.20 16:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

peter stoyanov
179
peter stoyanov 2024.06.14 17:47 
 

very good indicator. i've bought for mt5 also

nasar78613
135
nasar78613 2024.06.14 15:02 
 

Very good very think good

Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
9342
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo 2024.05.12 13:03 
 

Please can you fix issues with the fib levels display on HTF like daily TF and above, the levels does not display properly i keep seeing two different fib on daily TF even after refreshing or restarting my mt5... Also is it possible for you to add option for Higher TF fib level display like we have for HTF FVG and OB.. our OTE will be more accurate if we use a chosen HTF fib level...Thank you..

Jing Bo Wu
26960
Reply from developer Jing Bo Wu 2024.05.12 21:21
Do you mean there is an issue with the Fibo level displayed on the Daily Chart?
uhhhjake
46
uhhhjake 2024.04.19 02:59 
 

One issue i've noticed is the premium discount zones on the higher timeframe tool. They don't match the actual time frame premium and discount levels. For example, pick any instrument and open a 5 minute chart and a 30 minute chart. Turn on the premium discount levels on the 30 minute and turn on the higher time frame premium discount levels on the 5 minute and set it to the 30 minute chart option. They wont be the same levels. Makes the higher time frame option for premium and discount unusable. The higher time frame tool premium discount levels are incorrect but the regular time frame levels are correct. Other than that really happy with the indicator.

Jing Bo Wu
26960
Reply from developer Jing Bo Wu 2024.04.29 03:28
I checked and found that there is an issue with the width display of the premium discount zones. I have fixed this issue, please try again.
THIAGO 007 SILVA
21
THIAGO 007 SILVA 2024.04.14 22:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jing Bo Wu
26960
Reply from developer Jing Bo Wu 2024.04.15 05:19
Do you mean download and installation indicator? You can send me a private message about the problems you have encountered.
Jeremy Bisana
268
Jeremy Bisana 2024.04.04 18:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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