Smart Market Structure Concepts MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 19.9
- Updated: 24 July 2026
- Activations: 10
Limited time special offer of $49
This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, FVGs, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies.
"Smart Money Concepts/Smart Market Structure Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed (buy or sell side liquidity) can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.
This indicator contains alerts for almost all price characteristics, which you can set freely.
(MT4 version here)
(If you just want an SMC EA, look here.)
If you are not familiar with SMC trading, I have two materials here for you to study.
SMC Trading Part 1 - Common Abbreviations for SMC Concept & Multi-Time Frame Replay - Trading Systems - 9 April 2023 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)
Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6,...
MARKET STRUCTURE AND POWERFUL SETUPS - Forex Market Price Action - Part 1 - Trading Systems - 10 April 2023 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)
This is my chart template for reference: Chart Template
Features
- Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time
- Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH)
- Support 3 types of Structure breakthrough options(Wick, Body, Two Candles)
- Order Blocks ( bullish & bearish ) / Momentum shift (MS)
- Order Blocks with Volume metrics
- Swing Strong/Weak High/Low
- Breaker Blocks labeling
- Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks, Strong Imbalance detection
- High Timeframe ability. Big Bars, HTF-BOS HTF-CHoCH HTF-OB HTF-Swing High/Low.
- Multi -Timeframe Dashboard (Optional for 4 Period)
- Fractal Points
- Fibonacci Retracement /Fibo OTE&Profit Target
- BSL/SSL Taken Detect
- Liquidity Swings
- Activity and Volume Distribution
- Equal Highs & Lows
- Fair Value Gap Detection,support high timeframe FVG display
- Invert FVG
- Liquidity Voids
- Previous Highs & Lows
- Premium & Discount Zones as a range
- Candles Patterns(Engulfing Pattern,Inside Bar Pattern,Belt Hold Pattern,Dark Cloud Pattern,Morning Star Pattern,Three White Soldiers...)
- ICT Bias, ICT Daily Bias,
- ICT ATR, ICT ADR, ICT Average Daily Range
- SMT Divergence
- Long Wicks detect
- Market Time Zone
- Asian Range , London Killzone, AM NY Killzone, PM NY Killzone
- NY Midnight Open
- NWOG/NDOG
- ICT CISD
- Candle Timer
- Alert for BOS CHoCH OB etc separately. Support setting to send Alert to mobile devices and Email. Support send Alerts and Screenshot to Telegram.
- Draw Candles by trend(MT5 version only)
Setting instructions:
SMART MARKET STRUCTURE CONCEPTS - SETTING INSTRUCTIONS（ENGLISH）
Perfekt und sehr zufrieden. Kannst du noch OHLC von aktuellen Tag, Pivot Point und Trendline hinzufügen?. Danke