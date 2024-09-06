Stratos Pali mt5

4.5

Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends.

This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend.


Important Information Revealed

Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost!


Download here the: Quick Start Guide


Key Features

- Innovative algorithm that accurately identifies Long and Short trends.

- A valuable addition to any trading strategy.

- Automatically detects trend reversals with clear arrow indicators.

- Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.

- Compatible with any timeframe and financial instrument including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.

- Integrated pop-up, email and push notification.

- Indicator buffers fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.


MT4 Version  |  Don't open trade solution  |  My Channel  |  Try Stratos Goldwind



Trading Steps

Trading with Stratos Pali is straightforward!

Step 1: Identify the Trend.

The histogram will indicate whether the trend is Long or Short.

Step 2: Spot Trend Reversals.

When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow will appear indicating the new trend direction.

Step 3: Execute Your Trade.

Trade according to the trend direction indicated by the arrow.


Parameters

- Stratos Pali Period: the number of bars used to calculate the algorithm.
- Perseverance: the factor used to filter ranging markets.
- Apply to: the price used for calculation.
- Average Candle Count: the average number of candles used for calculation.
- Total Bars: the total number of bars used for calculation.
- Display Buy and Sell Arrows: enable or disable the display of Buy and Sell arrows.
- Arrow Size: the size of the arrows.
- Buy Arrow: the color of the Buy arrow.
- Sell Arrow: the color of the Sell arrow.
- Enable Minimum Volatility Filter: enable or disable the Minimum Volatility Filter.
- Volatility Filter Minimum Value: the minimum value for the Volatility Filter.
- Enable Maximum Volatility Filter: enable or disable the Maximum Volatility Filter.
- Volatility Filter Maximum Value: the maximum value for the Volatility Filter.
- Enable Alert: enable or disable alerts.
- Enable Push Notification (phone): enable or disable push notifications.
- Enable Email: enable or disable email notifications.
- Modify Chart Appearance: modify the appearance of the chart.



Stratos Pali is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to enhance their strategy and make more informed decisions. Don't miss out on this game-changing indicator!
Reviews 8
SkiaffaTV
29
SkiaffaTV 2025.11.06 20:45 
 

Ottimo indicatore per capire la tendenza long o short, ottimo se usato in time frame 1H.

Teodor Dzheveliev
74
Teodor Dzheveliev 2025.03.12 10:01 
 

I've tested it for a day and it seems to be working quite well. I like the fact that we can modify it quite a bit in the settings.

Goatlol
84
Goatlol 2024.12.13 08:27 
 

From what I have seen thus far its signals are pretty accurate. Made some $$ already

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SkiaffaTV
29
SkiaffaTV 2025.11.06 20:45 
 

Ottimo indicatore per capire la tendenza long o short, ottimo se usato in time frame 1H.

артур новиков
34
артур новиков 2025.03.14 09:13 
 

Please return my money.on webmoney Z149162443492

Michela Russo
161395
Reply from developer Michela Russo 2025.07.09 13:06
I tried to write to you to offer support, but I'm getting no response.
I don't understand. It seems like you bought the indicator just to give it a 1-star review.
I remain at your disposal
Teodor Dzheveliev
74
Teodor Dzheveliev 2025.03.12 10:01 
 

I've tested it for a day and it seems to be working quite well. I like the fact that we can modify it quite a bit in the settings.

Goatlol
84
Goatlol 2024.12.13 08:27 
 

From what I have seen thus far its signals are pretty accurate. Made some $$ already

Marco Engstermann
19189
Marco Engstermann 2024.12.12 03:40 
 

Very nice Indicator.

uusan
42
uusan 2024.11.21 03:02 
 

This indicator is my first MQL5 purchase, and it seems to be a good product. It will be useful as a tool to tell you when the trend is changing. And his support system is good

arifhaz97
56
arifhaz97 2024.10.22 14:37 
 

I recently started using Stratos Pali, and I couldn't be happier with my experience. The platform is incredibly easy to use, making it accessible even for beginners. What really stands out is the fast support; any questions I had were answered quickly and thoroughly. Thanks to its intuitive features, I was able to achieve my estimated take profit with ease. I highly recommend Stratos Pali to anyone looking for a reliable and user-friendly solution!

Daniel Krasemann
154
Daniel Krasemann 2024.09.25 19:30 
 

Dieser Indikator gibt recht genaue Signale. Befolgen Sie einfach die Kauf- und Verkaufsmeldungen und Sie können sicher sein, dass Sie nicht auf der falschen Seite des Marktes mit großen Drawdowns sein werden

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