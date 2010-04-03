XAMD or AMDX Indicator ICT MT5

XAMD/AMDX Indicator ICT MT5

The XAMD/AMDX Indicator, built upon the ICT trading framework, assists traders in recognizing potential trend shifts within the market. This liquidity-based tool for MetaTrader 5 organizes price action into three primary stages: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution, which are visually marked using distinct color-coded boxes.

A fourth stage, Continuation or Reversal (X), distinguishes the XAMD/AMDX Cycle Indicator from the standard AMD ICT Indicator on the MetaTrader 5 platform, adding an extra layer of market insight.

 

Indicator Specifications Table

The table below outlines the specifications of the XAMD/AMDX Cycle Indicator:

Category

ICT - Smart Money - Liquidity

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Continuation - Reversal

Timeframe

Multi Timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping - Intraday Trading

Market

Crypto - Forex - Stocks - Commodities

 

Indicator at a Glance

The XAMD/AMDX Cycle Indicator highlights the Continuation or Reversal (X) phase using a yellow box. This specific phase may emerge at either the start or conclusion of a market cycle. Depending on prevailing price action, this stage can indicate a trend continuation or an impending reversal. The interpretation of this zone varies based on market dynamics, making it a crucial element of ICT-based trading strategies.

 

Uptrend Example

On a 5-minute GBP/USD chart, the Accumulation and Manipulation stages typically push prices downward toward lower price levels. Following this, the Distribution phase propels prices upward, while the X phase continues this movement.

The illustration below demonstrates how the X phase appears at the conclusion of other phases, reinforcing the AMDX structure in an uptrend.

 

Downtrend Example

An analysis of a 15-minute XAG/USD chart reveals that prices rise during the Manipulation (green box) and Distribution (blue box) phases. As shown in the example, the X phase serves as a strong reversal signal, confirming its importance in identifying key turning points in a downtrend.

 

XAMD/AMDX Indicator Settings

The settings for the XAMD/AMDX Indicator are categorized into two main sections:

  • Session Type: Select between "XAMD" and "AMDX" options
  • Days to Start Looking Back: Specify the number of days to calculate historical data

 

Conclusion

The XAMD/AMDX Cycle Indicator is an ICT-based trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, offering a structured approach to market analysis. By segmenting price action into clearly defined color-coded zones, it enhances traders' ability to anticipate market movements.

This indicator features three core phases: Accumulation (Red Zone), Distribution (Blue Zone), and Manipulation (Green Zone). Unlike the standard AMD ICT Indicator, this tool integrates an additional phase—Continuation or Reversal (X)—which provides deeper insights into potential trend shifts.

 


Recommended products
TradingwievHeikenAshi
Volkan Mustafaoglu
Indicators
Heikin Ashi Heikin Ashi is a charting technique that can be used to predict future price movements. It is similar to traditional candlestick charts. However, unlike a regular candlestick chart, the Heikin Ashi chart attempts to filter out some of the market noise by smoothing out strong price swings to better identify trend movements in the market. To create Heiken Ashi, a formula is used in which price data is entered, while ordinary candles are built only on bare numbers, without using any c
Fibonacci Expansion Assistant Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Fibonacci Expansion Assistant Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The   Fibonacci Expansion Assistant Indicator for MetaTrader 5   is a specialized tool designed to streamline the application of Fibonacci Expansion levels within the MT4 platform. It allows traders to pinpoint critical price zones with greater precision and apply them effectively for setting profit targets and managing exit strategies. Precise Fibonacci Level Mapping   – This indicator calculates and displays exact expansion levels to hel
FREE
Overbought Oversold Circle
Tevon R Gardiner
Indicators
Trading concept: When price touches or exceeds the upper circle boundary = potential sell signal (overbought) When price touches or falls below the lower circle boundary = potential buy signal (oversold) The circle acts like a dynamic support/resistance band around the opening price The numbered points (1-24) help identify where in the cycle the price currently is This is similar to using Bollinger Bands or other envelope indicators, but with a fixed radius instead of standard deviations.
TMA Centered Bands Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
5 (1)
Indicators
The TMA Centered Bands Indicator for MT5 draws bands on the chart and shows the overall price trend. It displays three bands - the lower and upper boundaries of the channel and the median.   The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands.   The price will fluctuate between these ranges whenever the trend changes direction, thus creating entry and exit points.   How to trade
FREE
Average Cross System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
The Average Cross System indicator is a versatile tool designed for traders using the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator provides a straightforward yet effective way to identify potential buy and sell signals based on moving average crossovers, a widely used technical analysis strategy. Key Features: Moving Average Crossovers: The heart of the Average Cross System is the detection of moving average crossovers. It automatically identifies when a shorter-term moving average crosses above
FREE
Cybercycle Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Introducing the "Cybercycle Trend" Forex Oscillator, a powerful technical indicator designed to enhance your trading experience in the foreign exchange market. This innovative tool utilizes advanced algorithms to identify and analyze market trends, providing you with valuable insights and helping you make informed trading decisions. The Cybercycle Trend Forex Oscillator is specifically designed to detect and measure cyclical price movements in the forex market. By incorporating this oscillator
FREE
First Dawn MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The    First Dawn     helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks a
RoboTick Signal
Mahir Okan Ortakoy
Indicators
Hello, In this indicator, I started with a simple moving average crossover algorithm. However, in order ot get more succesfull results, I created different scenarios by basin the intersections and aptimized values of the moving averages on opening, closing, high and low values. I am presenting you with the most stable version of the moving averages that you have probably seen in any environment. We added a bit of volume into it. In my opinion, adding the Bollinger Band indicator from the ready-
RubdFx Perfect Reversal
Namu Makwembo
Indicators
RubdFx Perfect Reversal , The reversal indicator is used to determine areas of support and resistance by Drawing an arrow with a level of supply and demand ( ReversalZones ). - You will catch more swings by reducing the period, and less swings if you increase period - Mobile, computer and email alerts available . it is not pushed by price which means the arrow will stay in one place,suitable for scalping and long term trading  Also Compatible with all forex paris , BUY RULES;  open a buy positio
Aroon Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Aroon Oscillator in MetaTrader 5 The Aroon Indicator on MetaTrader 5 uses two oscillating lines—blue and brown—to analyze potential price movements and identify trend reversal zones. Displayed in a separate panel below the price chart, the Aroon Oscillator evaluates the strength and direction of a trend on a scale from 0 to 100. The positioning of the two lines, Aroon Up (blue) and Aroon Down (brown), determines whether the market trend is bullish or bearish. «Indicator Installation & User Gui
FREE
Entry Signal Analyzer
Tevon R Gardiner
Indicators
The  Entry Signal Analyzer is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze and identify optimal trading hours based on price movement patterns. The indicator analyzes gold currency only  a updated version is currently being developed for other symbol  the indicator in the strategy tester is non-functional works on the real chart Statistical Analysis: Analyzes historical price movements for each hour of the trading day Tracks success rates and consistency of movements Calculates poi
YK Smart EMA
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Indicators
The YK-SMART-EMA is an indicator that displays multiple Exponential Moving Average (EMA) lines on a price chart to help analyze price trends. This indicator features five EMA lines: EMA14 (red line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last 14 candles. EMA30 (blue line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last 30 candles. EMA50 (green line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last 50 candles. EMA100 (orange line): Calculated based on the closing prices of the last
FREE
InvestologicSignal
SAUD ALHINDAL
Indicators
Trading Signal for MetaTrader5 PC platform The Signal is based on the Investologic EA trend strategy .  Trend following indicator’s and oscillator’s, can work with any symbol or market in MT5 platform    FOREX, GOLD, OIL, STOCKS, INDEXES, NASDAQ SPX500   The strategy the strategy uses multi time frame combination of indicators and  moving averages to find the best entry point wen the fast MA  slow MA Crossover  And Stochastic , RSI  , Average Directional Movement Index ,combined together to
FREE
MasterCharts
Alexander Berger
Indicators
You can think of these indicators as moving pivot points. MasterChartsTrading Price Action Indicators show good price levels to enter or exit a trade. The Blue indicator line serves as a Bullish Trend setter. If your instrument closes above the Blue line, we think about going Long (buying). When your trading instrument closes below the Red line, we think about Shorting (selling). It is very easy to read price action if you have a reference point. These support/resistance lines are there to help
TD Combo Scanner Metatrader 5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for TD Combo signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for signals on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be availa
Kangaroo Tail Hunter MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicators
Introducing the Kangaroo Hunter - Your Ultimate Edge in Forex Trading ATTENTION Forex Traders! Are you in constant pursuit of high-probability trade setups? Or maybe you're a novice trader struggling to pinpoint precise entry and exit points? Our solution, the Kangaroo Hunter, is about to revolutionize your trading journey. This meticulously designed indicator simplifies and refines the art of identifying the often elusive Kangaroo Tail patterns in the Forex market, pushing your trading strateg
Adaptive PolyBands Optimizer
Mehdi Safar
Indicators
Unlock Market Insights: Dynamic Trend Analysis with Statistical Precision for MT5 Are you seeking a deeper understanding of market movements? Many traditional tools may not fully capture the complex, non-linear dynamics often seen in financial markets. This can sometimes lead to uncertainty in identifying subtle trend shifts. Introducing Adaptive PolyBands Optimizer – an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to enhance your market analysis. Unlike some conventional tools, Adaptive PolyBands Optimizer
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Over Trend MT5
Mansour Babasafary
Indicators
Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
Balanced Price Range BPR Indicator ICT MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Balanced Price Range BPR Indicator ICT MT5 The Balanced Price Range BPR Indicator ICT MT5 is a specialized tool within the ICT trading framework in MetaTrader 5. This indicator detects the overlap between two Fair Value Gaps (FVG), helping traders identify key price reaction areas. It visually differentiates market zones by marking bearish BPRs in brown and bullish BPRs in green, offering valuable insights into market movements. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |
FREE
RRR with lines Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
RRR with lines Indicator Download MT5 Effective risk management is a fundamental aspect of sustainable trading in financial markets. The RRR Indicator in MetaTrader 5 provides traders with a structured approach to calculating the Risk-to-Reward Ratio (RRR) . By drawing three adjustable horizontal lines, it assists traders in setting Stop Loss and Take Profit levels with precision. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  RRR with lines Indicator MT5  | ALL Products By
FREE
Executor Trend Indicator
Ren Xiang Wang
5 (1)
Indicators
OV-VCS_ATR  Trading Rules The OV-VCS_ATR indicator is a popular trend-following technical analysis tool that helps traders identify the current market trend and potential entry/exit points. Below are the general trading rules for using the OV-VCS_ATR indicator: 1. Indicator Overview The OV-VCS_ATR indicator consists of a line plotted on the price chart, which changes color to indicate the trend direction: Green Line:   Indicates an   uptrend   (buy signal). Red Line:   Indicates a   downtrend  
FREE
Breaker Block and Order Block Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Breaker Block and Order Block Indicator for MT5 The Breaker Block and Order Block Indicator (BB+OB) is specifically developed for traders using ICT strategies to recognize key market zones. This tool employs a unique algorithm to detect intersections of Order Blocks and Breaker Blocks , highlighting them on the chart in green for bullish zones and brown for bearish zones on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. By utilizing this indicator, traders can improve their market entries and exits, refining
FREE
Son Model Indicator in ICT Style MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Son Model Indicator in ICT Style MT5 Crafted in alignment with the Son Model methodology, the Son Model Indicator delivers actionable trade alerts within the 5-minute chart. This MetaTrader 5 (MT5) tool integrates principles from ICT strategies, such as Market Structure Shift (MSS) and Fair Value Gap (FVG) , to generate signals. The indicator tracks price movement through liquidity zones derived from the 1-hour chart, aiming to detect areas where price might reverse. «Indicator Installation & U
FREE
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
RubdFx Price Tracker
Namu Makwembo
Indicators
The Price Tracker Indicator is designed to outline a dynamic price channel, showcasing areas where price movement is typically contained. The indicator highlights potential areas of interest where price may react when approaching the channel limits. Versatile for Scalping and Swing Trading The indicator adapts to all timeframes and can complement various trading strategies. It integrates seamlessly with tools such as supply and demand levels, reversal patterns, and other confluences. Key Feat
Slope MA with Tester
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
Rule-compliant Description Category: Trend Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Level Indicator Timeframes: All Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading Markets: All Description The Slope MA With Tester is a technical indicator that evaluates the slope of a moving average relative to volatility (ATR). It highlights directional bias through a color-coded slope line and plots entry arrows when slope conditions change. Main features: Slope-based Calculation – The slope of an EMA is nor
SWing3
AHMED ABULFATEH
5 (5)
Indicators
98% Accuracy Trade Signals Precision Entries, Clear Exits | Multi-Timeframe | All Markets How It Works in 3 Simple Steps 1️⃣ ENTER TRADES (Buy/Sell Rules) Signal Trigger : Two lines (X) cross   outside   the colored zone (red for buy/blue for sell). Confirmation : Price candle must   touch the cross   (during or within 1-5 candles after). Alternate Entry (No Touch) : Sell Signal (Blue Zone) : Price stays   above   the cross (no touch required). Buy Signal (Red Zone) : Price stays   below   the c
PRO Fibonacci Tool MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders. Key Features Drawing of Fibonacci retracement and expansion levels in a few seconds by using hotkeys. Auto adjusting of retracement levels once the market makes new highs/lows. Ability to edit/remove any retracement & expansion levels on chart. Auto snap to exact high and low of bars while plotting on chart. Getting very clear charts even though many ret
MSP Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
MSP Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The   MSP Indicator for MetaTrader 5   is a momentum-based analytical tool designed to track volatility and highlight critical market turning points. By evaluating the force and direction of momentum, it helps traders recognize where a reversal in trend is most likely to occur. This indicator provides precise trade entry signals by detecting momentum shifts and also serves as a confirmation filter to boost the reliability of other trading strategies. «Indicator Ins
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (66)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicators
Gold Stuff mt5 is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are on
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicators
*** Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, emphasizing No Repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI) .It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullbacks and reversal points instantly. The signals help identify potential market reversals
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  Online course, manual and download presets. The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders . It combines over 10 premium indicators and features more than 7 robust trading strategies , making it a versatile choice for diverse market conditions . Tre
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (52)
Indicators
ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to enhance signal accuracy. MQL Channel    Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (51)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.86 (7)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me This indicator plots breakout detection zones, referred to as “Smart Breakout Channels”, which are based on volatility-normalized price movement. These zones are shown as dynamic boxes with volume overlays. The tool detects temporary accumulation or distribution ranges using a custom nor
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /         VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now,
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
More from author
TP and SL Calculator MT5
Eda Kaya
3.6 (5)
Utilities
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The  Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator  serves as a valuable  risk  and  capital  management tool for determining and setting  take profit (TP)  and  stop loss (SL) levels . These levels can be  easily  drawn directly on the chart using the indicator. This tool enhances capital management by providing a separate box that includes the following features: The ability to create and manage  take profit  and  stop loss levels  for both  Buy  and  Sell  
FREE
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 Designed with the principles of ICT and Smart Money strategies, the Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is an essential tool for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It identifies and highlights significant price levels by marking bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown. These levels represent potential price reversal areas, often influenced by large institutional and bank orders. As price reaches these key zones, it is likely
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator RRR MT5
Eda Kaya
4.71 (7)
Utilities
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT5 The R/R Ratio Calculator is an essential tool designed to help traders set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels directly on the chart while analyzing each trade's risk reward ratio . This indicator features a user-friendly management panel for adjusting levels and a movable box that clearly displays the Take Profit , Entry Point , and Stop Loss values. Traders can create these levels using two methods either by dragging the lines on the chart or by manually
FREE
Order Block Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Order Block Indicator for MT5 The Order Block Indicator (OB) is a highly efficient tool tailored for traders utilizing ICT and Smart Money trading methodologies. Specifically built for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, this indicator enables traders to pinpoint crucial price zones where major financial institutions execute their orders. These areas often act as key decision points, where price movements tend to reverse after encountering liquidity. Traders can leverage this tool to refine their
FREE
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (2)
Utilities
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5 The Trade Assistant Expert is a specialized trading tool developed for MetaTrader 5, featuring an interactive chart-based control panel for seamless trade execution and risk oversight. This expert advisor incorporates key functionalities such as automatically adjusting Stop Loss to the entry point (Break Even), activating Trailing Stop, and displaying the countdown until the next candlestick formation. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation
FREE
Market structure indicator bos choch MT5
Eda Kaya
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT5 The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is a specialized ICT-style tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . This indicator detects both primary and secondary market character shifts (CHOCH) and breaks in structure (BOS) across multiple levels, offering valuable insights for ICT and Smart Money traders . By helping traders analyze price behavior, it enhances market structure recognition and provides more precise trade opportunities. «Indicator Installati
FREE
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT5  The BOS-CHOCH market structure shift detector is an advanced tool designed for traders who analyze internal price movements on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform . This indicator leverages sophisticated algorithms to cater specifically to traders following ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money trading methods . It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) and marks them on the chart with clearly labeled annotations. A
FREE
Easy Trade Manager Expert MT5
Eda Kaya
2.67 (3)
Utilities
Easy Trade Manager Expert in MT5  The Easy Trade Manager Expert is a risk and position management tool for MetaTrader 5 . This specialized product offers a panel for easily setting Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in several straightforward ways. The management panel includes settings, a theme change for the chart, and a Risk to Reward ratio calculation based on user input. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Easy Trade Manager MT4  | ALL Products By   TradingFin
FREE
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT5
Eda Kaya
3.8 (5)
Utilities
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MetaTrader 5  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced, specialized tool for capital management, risk management, and trading in the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, designed. This expert utilizes a special panel to provide specialized functionalities for trade management. Key features of this expert include setting the risk-to-reward ratio, calculating stop loss , setting multiple take profits , and managing both take profits and stop losses, alongside other
FREE
TP and SL Calculator MT4
Eda Kaya
Utilities
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is a valuable tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform . It enables traders to calculate and display the profit and loss for each trade.  This indicator features a dedicated management box that provides several essential tools for efficient trade handling, including: Creating Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for buy and sell positions ; Determining trade volume in lots; Displaying the Risk to Reward (R/R) r
FREE
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4
Eda Kaya
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool tailored for traders utilizing ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator pinpoints bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, assisting traders in recognizing pivotal market zones. Order block regions are critical price areas where substantial institutional orders can heighten the probability of trend reversals or directional
FREE
Easy Trade Manager MT4
Eda Kaya
3 (2)
Utilities
Easy Trade Manager Expert in MT4   The Easy Trade Manager Expert is a specialized product designed for effective trade management and risk reduction within the MT4 platform. This tool features a user-friendly panel to easily set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels automatically. The management panel includes settings for adjusting chart themes and calculating the Risk-to-Reward ratio. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Easy Trade Manager Expert MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT4  The BOS-CHOCH with Label Indicator is an essential tool for traders who employ ICT and Smart Money trading strategies. Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm, this indicator detects and marks price structure breakouts (known as BOS, or Break of Structure) and shifts in market behavior (CHOCH, or Change of Character) directly on the chart. By showcasing every structural shift and market transformation, traders can efficiently observe both significant and subt
FREE
ZigZag Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
ZigZag Indicator for MT5 The ZigZag Indicator is a valuable tool available in MetaTrader 5, designed to highlight the highs and lows on a price chart. By marking pivotal turning points in price—commonly referred to as Pivot Highs and Lows (HH-HL-LH-LL)—it simplifies the process of identifying price trends. In any price movement, consecutive peaks and troughs are formed. Understanding these patterns correctly is essential for recognizing the direction of the overall market trend or short-term fl
FREE
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Utilities
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 Download  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is a specialized tool developed for capital management , risk management, and trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This advanced tool, with its functional and specialized panel, allows traders to easily manage their stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels. This expert includes features for setting acceptable loss and expected profit (R/R) and managing trades with advanced options, providing traders with a p
FREE
Order Block Void Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Order Block Void Indicator MT5 The Order Block + Void Indicator in MetaTrader 5 is an advanced tool designed to detect key liquidity areas and highlight them as order blocks. These zones are frequently utilized by institutional traders, making them ideal reference points for determining support and resistance levels. This indicator visually marks bullish order blocks with green boxes and bearish order blocks with red boxes. Additionally, once an order block is consumed, it turns gray to indic
FREE
Order Block Void indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Block Void Indicator MT4 Order Blocks represent critical price zones where institutional traders place significant buy and sell orders. These areas often serve as key support and resistance levels on price charts. The Order Block + Void indicator for MetaTrader 4 autonomously marks these order blocks on the chart. One of its notable features is displaying the percentage of the order block that has been utilized, turning the consumed section gray. This tool highlights bullish order blocks
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator RRR MT4
Eda Kaya
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool that helps traders easily define take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels, while calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. This indicator includes a management panel where traders can set the TP, SL, and R/R values. The indicator displays TP and SL levels as green and red boxes, respectively. These boxes are adjustable, allowing traders to either manually set the levels
FREE
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4 – Download and Guide Traders rely on a variety of tools and strategies to discover profitable investment opportunities. Among these, the Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator in MetaTrader 4 stands out as a highly effective tool. An FVG represents a price gap within the market structure where supply and demand are not balanced. These gaps emerge during sharp price movements. In simple terms, when three candlesticks form, the gap between the first and thi
FREE
Fair Value Gap Void MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Fair Value Gap Void MT5 The Fair Value Gap and Void (FVG + Void) indicator is specifically designed for ICT and Smart Money (SMC) traders, utilizing sophisticated algorithms to detect and highlight imbalance zones and FVGs on price charts. This tool is tailored for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, where bullish FVGs are represented in green and bearish FVGs in brown, allowing traders to quickly recognize critical trading areas. When the price revisits these zones, the indicator marks the portio
FREE
Improved Fair Value Gap Void MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Improved Fair Value Gap Void MT5 The Improved Fair Value Gap (iFVG + Void) indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced iteration of the traditional Fair Value Gap "FVG" indicator. Fair Value Gaps emerge following sharp price movements, marking crucial zones where supply and demand are unbalanced. Price action often gravitates back to these levels. This indicator visually marks bullish Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with green boxes and bearish Fair Value Gaps with red boxes. Additionally, it shades the us
FREE
Market structure indicator bos choch MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Market structure indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-style tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to assist traders who follow ICT methodologies in recognizing shifts in the market’s dominant and secondary trends. By pinpointing structural breakouts and market character changes, traders can refine their technical analysis for more precise decision-making. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |    Market structur
FREE
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4
Eda Kaya
Utilities
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized trading tool designed to enhance capital allocation and mitigate risks within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) environment. This expert advisor features an intuitive control panel that facilitates seamless trade execution, risk oversight, and fund distribution. It also incorporates key functionalities such as automatic breakeven adjustments and a Trailing Stop system for optimized trade security. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Rejection Block Indicator and Void MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Rejection Block Indicator and Void MT5 The Rejection Block Indicator is a powerful tool designed to detect market reversal zones in MetaTrader 5 . By analyzing candle wicks, this indicator marks crucial rejection block areas where long upper shadows near price highs and lower shadows near price lows act as potential reversal points. Additionally, the Void (absorbed portion) within the rejection blocks is highlighted in gray. Once this void is entirely filled, it signals that the level has lost
FREE
Cisd Cid Bpr combined indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
CISD-CSD & BPR Combined Indicator MT5 The CISD-CSD + BPR Combined Indicator is an advanced tool based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading style in MetaTrader 5. This indicator utilizes the three concepts of "CSD," "CISD," and "BPR" to identify specific zones on the chart and issue trading signals under appropriate conditions. The "CISD" concept comprises four elements: consolidation , impulse , fluctuation , and divergence . Typically, the price exits these zones with a rapid movement ( I
FREE
Order Block Indicator for MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an essential tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator helps identify crucial price zones where institutional orders are likely to be concentrated, allowing traders to pinpoint potential reversals or high-impact market levels. Bullish order blocks appear in green , while bearish order blocks are displayed in brown . When pri
FREE
Easy Rewa to Risk RRR Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
3 (1)
Utilities
Easy Reward to Risk RRR Indicator for MT5 The Easy Reward to Risk RRR Indicator is a powerful trading assistant that streamlines technical analysis. It calculates and visualizes the risk-to-reward ratio in real time. This tool simplifies trading decisions by displaying two distinct areas on the chart a red zone for stop-loss levels and a green zone for take-profit levels . These zones help traders visualize potential losses and gains . «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Install
FREE
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator is an effective tool designed to spot trading opportunities in MetaTrader 5 by identifying imbalances in supply and demand. These imbalances, known as FVGs, emerge when the price moves aggressively. To explain simply, imagine three candlesticks: the gap between the first and third candlestick forms the " FVG ." This indicator highlights these gaps as dynamic boxes—green for bullish FVGs and red for bearish FVGs.
FREE
Laguerre RSI Indicator in MT5
Eda Kaya
4 (1)
Indicators
Download the Laguerre RSI Indicator for MT5    The Laguerre RSI indicator is a powerful trend-following oscillator designed for MetaTrader 5. It can function independently as a trading tool or serve as a supporting confirmation indicator within broader strategies. Unlike the traditional RSI, it significantly reduces signal lag, particularly in extended time frames. Additionally, it employs a gamma (Γ) filter that minimizes price fluctuations, leading to fewer misleading signals. «Indicator In
FREE
Failed Breakouts SFP and OB BB Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Swing Failure Pattern BB OB Indicator for MT5 The Swing Failure Pattern (SFP) indicator is a valuable tool in MetaTrader 5, designed to identify false breakouts and key market reversal points. This indicator provides a visual representation of significant price action events such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Fake Breakout (SFP). It is particularly useful for traders following price action strategies, ICT methodologies, and Smart Money trading concepts to pinpoin
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review