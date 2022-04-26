Forex Master Pattern

4.92
The Forex Master Pattern  is an alternative form of technical analysis that provides a framework which will help you to find and follow the hidden price pattern that reveals the true intentions of financial markets. This algorithm here does a good job detecting the Phase 1 of the Forex Master Pattern cycle, which is the contraction point (or Value). 

On Phase 2 we get higher timeframe activation (also called Expansion), which is where price oscillates above and below the average price defined on Phase 1.

On Phase 3 is where we get a sustained deviation from value (the Trend).

In a very short time you will start noticing this pattern, even on naked charts. It is all a matter of training your eyes - the more time you invest studying the charts with this indicator (both historically and replaying the market on strategy tester), the faster you will become familiar with this method.

This indicator DOES NOT REPAINT. You can safely study the chart historically because what is printed historically is what prints real time. 

Why do traditional based indicator systems fail over time? Because the markets move in cycles that constantly change structure. Those traditional indicator systems must be constantly optimized and settings tinkered with because of the changing market environment. There are an infinite number of variables that affect price so no exact technical system can work the same forever, which is also the reason why most bots/EA fail.

If you learn to spot the Forex Master Pattern and understand the sequence of the real cycles that drive the markets, you can more accurately forecast market behavior. By using traditional indicators you end up masking this pattern.

Use the insights provided by the Forex Master Pattern indicator to elevate your trading to the next level.

This method of analysis works in any liquid market and timeframe.

VERY IMPORTANT: 

The default setting of historical bars is set to 500. This is more than enough for day trading and ensures fast drawings loading time and stable performance. Bear in mind that, the more bars you choose to load historically, the longer it will take to draw everything. On my mid end computer it takes 1 minute to load 10K bars worth of boxes and lines on a 5min chart, for example. If you try to load too many bars historically in lots of different charts and on top of that other indicators, don´t come here and complain about performance issues (metatrader hanging, lagging, weird behaviors etc...) 

Be mindful to choose the appropriate number of historical bars used for calculation according to the timeframe you load the indicator in.

I recommend that you use the strategy tester if you wanna analyze more than 10K bars historically. Instead of trying to load 20K, 30K bars for the algorithm to analyze and draw boxes, it is better if you configure the strategy tester to start where you want to perform your longer term historical analysis.


Indicator Parameters:

They are all self-explanatory, except Type. You can choose between 1 and 2.


1 is better suited for LTF (M1 to M30)

2 is better suited for HTF (H1 and upwards)

However, this is my personal preference. You can of course experiment and choose what looks best for you.


If you wanna learn more about this tool and method, I recommend you to watch the video posted (and also all the other videos from the channel).


PS: The 1st time you launch the indicator on a new symbol, or when you launch the platform and it contains a chart or charts where the indicator was loaded previously, It's normal to sometimes notice an odd behavior (lines may seem to print weirdly and alerts might reflect that too). From what I can tell it's because missing segments of historical data. By scrolling the chart back to force some historical data do be downloaded, waiting for 30 seconds at least for current data to download then changing timeframe back and forth will take care of it.





Reviews 15
gkb
390
gkb 2024.11.04 22:30 
 

To me, it is a simplified version of the Market profile & Volume profile.

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2024.03.04 01:43 
 

Looks Good!

Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
3130
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan 2024.02.04 18:00 
 

If you want to trade using the master pattern technique, which is a simplified version of Wyckoff, i totally recommend to use this indicator. The seller offers support if you have questions.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Relative Volume RVOL
Alberto Gauer Borrego
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Relative Volume or RVOL   is an indicator that averages the volume of X amount of days, making it easy to compare sessions volumes. The histogram only has 3 colors: Green - Above average volume Yellow - Average volume Red - Below average volume The default setting is 20 days, which corresponds more or less to a month of trading. In this version is possible to choose between tick and real volumes (if you are using a broker which offers future contracts) With the data obtained from this in
FREE
Relative Volume MT4
Alberto Gauer Borrego
4 (1)
Indicators
Relative Volume or RVOL is an indicator that averages the volume of X amount of days, making it easy to compare sessions volumes. The histogram only has 3 colors: Green - Above average volume Yellow - Average volume Red - Below average volume The default setting is 20 days, which corresponds more or less to a month of trading. With the data obtained from this indicator you can better gauge the commitment behind a move. For example, you will be better equipped to judge if a breakout of a r
FREE
Cipher B Divergences
Alberto Gauer Borrego
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Finally a Metatrader version of the very popular (and expensive) Market Cipher B indicator, or the Vumanchu Cipher B + Divergences very popular on Tradingview platform. This tool is very heavy on calculations, total are 31 plots using 97 buffers from several indicators. On my mid end computer, timeframes below M15 start getting a bit laggy, so it would require a powerful computer to run it properly at very low timeframes. It's still usable here, but somewhat sluggish response in Metatrader (lik
FREE
Tick and Range Bars Generator
Alberto Gauer Borrego
5 (1)
Utilities
This utility here gives you a lot of bang for your buck by being a 2 in 1 custom candles generator. For the price of 1 utility, you get 2 !! It creates offline charts that will behave like a live chart. It has 2 modes of operation: Tick and Range These are not time based charts. They will enhance your analysis giving you an edge by filtering a lot of useless and confusing price noise, leaving behind the most important price levels/market structure. When set to "Tick" mode, it will generate
Forex Master Pattern MT4
Alberto Gauer Borrego
4.67 (21)
Indicators
The Forex Master Pattern  is an alternative form of technical analysis that provides a framework which will help you to find and follow the hidden price pattern that reveals the true intentions of financial markets. This algorithm here does a good job detecting the Phase 1 of the Forex Master Pattern cycle, which is the contraction point (or Value).  On Phase 2 we get higher timeframe activation (also called Expansion), which is where price oscillates above and below the average price defined
ICT Power of 3
Alberto Gauer Borrego
Indicators
One of the most powerful and important ICT concepts is the Power of 3. It explains the IPDA (Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm) phases. PO3 simply means there are 3 things that the market maker's algorithm do with price: Accumulation, Manipulation and Distribution ICT tells us how its important to identify the weekly candle expansion and then try to enter above or below the daily open, in the direction of the weekly expansion. This handy indicator here helps you keep track of the weekly and
Crosshair Local Time
Alberto Gauer Borrego
Indicators
If you ever wanted to know your local time (or NY time) at any bar on the chart without needing to waste time with mental calculations, look no further. This indicator creates a crosshair which you can drag anywhere on the chart and will show you the local time in a label on top of the time axis. Press the "c" key to show/hide the crosshair. Left click it to pick it up and drag anywhere, left click again let it go. You can't hide the crosshair without letting it go first. Time setting inputs
ICT Power of 3 MT5
Alberto Gauer Borrego
5 (1)
Indicators
One of the most powerful and important ICT concepts is the Power of 3. It explains the IPDA (Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm) phases. PO3 simply means there are 3 things that the market maker's algorithm do with price: Accumulation, Manipulation and Distribution ICT tells us how its important to identify the weekly candle expansion and then try to enter above or below the daily open, in the direction of the weekly expansion. This handy indicator here helps you keep track of the weekly and
Custom Session Chart MT5
Alberto Gauer Borrego
Utilities
This utility solves the problem of Metatrader not having the capacity to create custom session times, all markets are displayed forcefully in a 24h format. Lots of traders prefer to ignore the overnight action and focus only on NY session and use the overnight gaps as part of their trading strategy. ICT teaches this as "opening range gap", it's the gap between NY session end (16:15) and NY session start (09:30). The default setting in this utility reflects the RTH (Regular Trading Hours) opti
Seconds Timeframe MT5
Alberto Gauer Borrego
Utilities
If you want a reliable seconds chart that works properly, look no further. This utility here uses tick data to create a precise seconds chart. You just need to load it on a M1 chart and choose how many seconds you want the chart to be. The utility creates an offline chart that gets updated on every tick so it behaves as if it were a live chart. It receives tick data so you can load custom indicators on it.  It's not possible to trade from the seconds chart. The screenshots below show a 30 se
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gkb
390
gkb 2024.11.04 22:30 
 

To me, it is a simplified version of the Market profile & Volume profile.

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2024.11.04 22:47
Ah yes, there are some similarities. If you are proficient with market profile and have TPO charts, you will notice that in the majority of days you will get a TPO POC in the exact same spot of a Master Pattern major line when you use it on a 30min chart. The difference is that with TPO you need almost the whole day to have passed to know where the POC truly is, whereas the Master Pattern detects the POC early in the day, in it's inception. So you might say that the Master Pattern tool is a leading indicator of POC.
elite luis
3481
elite luis 2024.03.04 01:43 
 

Looks Good!

Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
3130
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan 2024.02.04 18:00 
 

If you want to trade using the master pattern technique, which is a simplified version of Wyckoff, i totally recommend to use this indicator. The seller offers support if you have questions.

Wessam Adib
1395
Wessam Adib 2023.12.16 21:56 
 

The indicator is spot on, help traders sell premium and buy discount. Great work thank you

BlackArmor
438
BlackArmor 2023.10.08 10:50 
 

Thank you Alberto, this is a good indicator when you combine it with your trading system. I would recommend to read the information provided here and check the video.

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.10.09 15:26
Thanks so much for the kind review! I Am glad that the indicator is elevating your trading method! It can indeed improve any trading system/method you may be already familiar with. Good luck!
Shirley Dixon
96
Shirley Dixon 2023.04.17 21:12 
 

excellent for people who love smart money concepts this is a crucial and excellent indicator for SMC ...others are selling this type indicator for thousands. nice affordable buy!!!!!

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.04.24 11:19
Thanks for the kind review! I am really happy that you are enjoying this tool, good luck!
jdonntrading
34
jdonntrading 2023.04.11 17:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.04.14 18:30
Thanks for the kind review my friend, I am glad you were able to improve your trading with this tool!!
tallman1969
364
tallman1969 2023.02.09 15:42 
 

My favorite indicator. The lines it draws are very precise.

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.02.09 19:40
Thank you for the kind review, it is my favorite too lol. I am glad you are finding it useful. Good luck!
Ricardo Areco
130
Ricardo Areco 2023.01.02 19:04 
 

Excellent

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.01.02 19:57
Thanks!! I am happy that you enjoyed the tool!!
Rodney Daniels
186
Rodney Daniels 2022.12.18 02:33 
 

Indicator nicely done. You are an asset to the trading community. I take my hat off to you. Finally the markets are making sense.

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.01.02 19:56
Thanks for the kind review, I am glad you are improving your trading with this tool, as mine did!
wnguza
87
wnguza 2022.08.10 20:48 
 

is there a script for this indicator that works on Tradingview? Really handy tool for those of us with little time for charts

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2022.08.10 21:12
Thanks for your purchase and review! I am sorry but I don´t know about Tradingview coding. I can explain to you how the indicator plot the lines so, if you know how to code for tradingview, you can come up with something.
Hubex
256
Hubex 2022.07.29 19:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2022.07.29 21:59
Thanks for the review! I am glad you are enjoying and finding value in this tool. Best regards and good trading!
kerkhoff27
346
kerkhoff27 2022.07.16 13:52 
 

Only bought 2 days ago, but I can see this being extremely valuable to me with Weekly/4hr and Monthly/12hr situations. Very helpful seller. Exciting indicator.

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2022.07.18 13:05
Thanks for the review! II hope this marvelous tool will enable you to make higher quality trades!
VinceWee
50
VinceWee 2022.07.14 10:30 
 

very reliable in trends with h4 & m15

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2022.07.14 20:55
Thanks for the review! That is a good combo but my favorite is Daily and H1.
Eldy Yakin Sinit
949
Eldy Yakin Sinit 2022.06.01 10:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2022.06.01 11:41
Thank you very much for your review! I am glad you are appreciating the indicator, it is surely awesome!
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