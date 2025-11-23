Meravith MT5

Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume.

(This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment)

Meravith main lines:

- Bullish volume exhaustion line - serves as a target.
- Bearish volume exhaustion line - serve as a target.
- A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and serves as trend support.

Volume Equilibrium Line (Eq) The Eq (Volume Equilibrium) line is the core of the system. It represents the balance point of volume between buyers and sellers. It is the liquidity on the market. A break above Eq signals a bullish bias, and a break below Eq signals a bearish bias. After the breakout, wait for a correction — when the price returns to one of the deviations or exhaustion lines of the opposite trend.


How to use it: Double click on the vertical purple line and move it to the position you want.

You can analyze anything – trends and corrections. Move the indicator to the top, bottom, or any point of the market you consider important. A good approach is to set Meravith in a place where the market stays between the exhaustion lines; this way, you will have clear targets to chase. If the initial exhaustion lines are broken, new exhaustion lines will appear, creating additional channels you can trade.

After exhaustion is reached, you can reposition the indicator or move to a different time frame in order to identify new exhaustion levels.

The greater the distance between the trend line and one of the volume exhaustion lines, the higher the volume in that direction.
The trend line can be used as a place for opening orders while the exhaustion lines to collect your profit.

Meravith includes on-chart buttons, making it much easier and faster to work with – all core functionalities can be toggled directly from the chart. Here’s what each button does:

  • DEV – Displays a double deviation from the support line, which can act as an additional support level if the trend has high volume inside.
  • 95% – Draws a curve covering 95% of the latest 20 candles. If price breaks outside this level, the move is considered strong.
  • 99% – Similar to 95%, but covers 99% of the latest 20 candles. A break beyond this zone indicates an extreme move.
  • Eq - Volume equilibrium line. This is the market liquidity line. Bullish volume equals bearish volume.
  • CH – Shows the full support channel for better structure visualization.
  • MID – Marks the midpoint (50%) of the entire move, along with 0% and 100% levels.
  • E – Switches between Meravith and Enigmera modes. This gives you access to Enigmera’s basic features.
  • Vd – Highlights candles with unusually high volume deviation compared to the average.
  • % - Compares bullish and bearish channels as percentage %
  • ON / OFF – Turns the entire indicator on or off.

Available for mt4, mt5 and TradingView.


Recommendations:

Currency Pair: All pairs, all markets
Timeframe: All timeframes
Minimum Deposit: No minimum deposit
Account Type: No limitations
Brokers: No limitations

Full support, setup guidance, and bonus materials are available after purchase.

Before you buy:
This product can be tested directly in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester.
I highly recommend that you explore how it behaves with your preferred instruments, timeframes, and market conditions before making a purchase decision.

Have questions or need clarification?
Feel free to send me a private message here on MQL5.
I’m available to assist and provide clear guidance to ensure you fully understand what the product offers.


