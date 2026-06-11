Prop Firm Sniper MT5
- Indicators
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Mohamed HassanHello everyone,
I've been developing expert advisors and indicators for over eight years, and like many traders, I faced the same frustration: manually trading indicators was slow, inconsistent, and easy to miss.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 15 June 2026
- Activations: 10
Prop Firm Sniper MT5 is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis.
Recommended Timeframes:
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Using advanced market structure logic, it detects key breaks in price action and highlights high-probability trading opportunities as they develop. A built-in professional dashboard displays market bias, trade statistics, win rate, recent signals, and live trade levels directly on the chart, giving traders a complete overview of market conditions at a glance.
Prop Firm Sniper also supports terminal alerts, push notifications, and email alerts for BUY and SELL signals, including the Entry price, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2, and TP3 levels.
Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks, and Cryptocurrencies across all timeframes, Prop Firm Sniper simplifies decision-making by delivering clear trading opportunities, real-time alerts, and fully defined risk management levels in a single easy-to-use solution.
The price increases every 10 purchases, the next price is $149!
Hey there, the indicator is blocked—how do I unblock it, please? I messaged you in the chat.