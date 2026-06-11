Prop Firm Sniper MT5

5

Prop Firm Sniper MT5 is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis.
Recommended Timeframes:

For backtesting, use the indicator on M5 or M15 for Gold (XAUUSD), and M15 or H1 for more volatile Forex pairs such as GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, and similar markets.

CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES!
Prop Firm Sniper is a professional market structure indicator designed to identify trend continuations and reversals while automatically generating complete trade setups. The indicator analyzes price action in real time and provides precise Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2, and TP3 levels without the need for manual chart analysis.

Using advanced market structure logic, it detects key breaks in price action and highlights high-probability trading opportunities as they develop. A built-in professional dashboard displays market bias, trade statistics, win rate, recent signals, and live trade levels directly on the chart, giving traders a complete overview of market conditions at a glance. 
Prop Firm Sniper also supports terminal alerts, push notifications, and email alerts for BUY and SELL signals, including the Entry price, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2, and TP3 levels.

Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks, and Cryptocurrencies across all timeframes, Prop Firm Sniper simplifies decision-making by delivering clear trading opportunities, real-time alerts, and fully defined risk management levels in a single easy-to-use solution.

The price increases every 10 purchases, the next price is $149!
Reviews 1
Kelly_Rabelo
47
Kelly_Rabelo 2026.07.06 21:23 
 

Hey there, the indicator is blocked—how do I unblock it, please? I messaged you in the chat.

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Kelly_Rabelo
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Kelly_Rabelo 2026.07.06 21:23 
 

Hey there, the indicator is blocked—how do I unblock it, please? I messaged you in the chat.

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