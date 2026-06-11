Prop Firm Sniper MT5 is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis.

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For backtesting, use the indicator onfor Gold (XAUUSD), andfor more volatile Forex pairs such as, and similar markets.is a professional market structure indicator designed to identify trend continuations and reversals while automatically generating complete trade setups. The indicator analyzes price action in real time and provides precise Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2, and TP3 levels without the need for manual chart analysis.Using advanced market structure logic, it detects key breaks in price action and highlights high-probability trading opportunities as they develop. A built-in professional dashboard displays market bias, trade statistics, win rate, recent signals, and live trade levels directly on the chart, giving traders a complete overview of market conditions at a glance.also supports terminal alerts, push notifications, and email alerts for BUY and SELL signals, including the Entry price, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2, and TP3 levels.Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks, and Cryptocurrencies across all timeframes,simplifies decision-making by delivering clear trading opportunities, real-time alerts, and fully defined risk management levels in a single easy-to-use solution.