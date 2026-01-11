Trading Room Indcator

Trading Room Indicator is a professional market-structure tool built to give traders a clear, complete trading framework — combining CPR levels, dynamic targets, and trend direction in one clean view.





Instead of guessing direction or overloading the chart with indicators, Trading Room Indicator focuses on what actually matters:

levels, direction, and potential price expansion.

What This Indicator Provides





🔹 CPR Structure

BUY level

SELL level

Pivot Point (PP) Designed to highlight equilibrium and directional bias.





🔹 Targets 1 to 5 (Always Visible)

TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4, TP5 calculated automatically

Targets adapt to the selected calculation logic

Clear visual guidance for projected price movement





🔹 Flexible Timeframe Logic

Choose how levels are calculated:

Daily (D1)

H4

AUTO (Default) AUTO mode intelligently switches between H4 and D1 based on the chart timeframe.





🔹 Trend Filter (Default: EMA 50 / EMA 200)

Automatically detects market trend

Displays trend clearly as UP (Blue) or DOWN (Red)

Targets and suggested direction align with the active trend





🔹 Clean Trading Panel

Shows: Active levels timeframe Current trend Suggested entry side Targets 1–5 Market range

Minimal, readable, and suitable for long trading sessions

Why Traders Use Trading Room Indicator





✔ Reduces chart clutter

✔ Helps traders stay aligned with trend

✔ Provides structured targets instead of random exits

✔ Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading

✔ Designed for real trading, not visual noise





This indicator does not trade for you — it gives you a framework to trade with discipline.

Recommended Usage

Best performance on M5, M15, H1, H4

Keep AUTO timeframe mode for adaptive behavior

Combine with your own confirmation: price action, sessions, volume, or order flow

Important Notes

This is an analysis indicator , not an automated trading system

Always use proper risk management and stop-loss

Targets are reference levels, not guaranteed outcomes

Technical Details