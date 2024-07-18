Volume Break Oscillator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 19 July 2024
- Activations: 10
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator.
I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators,
such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others.
I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market.
Main features:
- It highlights the phases in which the price moves in a direction supported by an increase (break) in volumes.
- It highlights the phases in which the volume boost stops and therefore the market contracts.
- It highlights the phases in which, especially in intraday trading with timeframes (<=15 minutes), neither prices nor volumes move so the market is ready for a future run.
- Filters out false signals from other Expert Advisors when they are not supported by an increase in volumes..
- It makes it very easy to visualize trend and range phases
Input parameters:
Calculation settings:
- Calculation Type: FAST, NORMAL, SLOW, to monitor short, medium and long term, remaining in the same timeframe.
- Calculation Period: Period of Calculation
Volume Settings:
- Volume Type :TickVolume (mainly for Forex) and RealVolume (for stock market)
Signal Settings:
- Signal Period: Period of Signal Line
- Break Level : Threshold level for breakout signal
- Alert Type : At close bar or Instant
- Alert
- Notification
Buffer number to recall in the EA:
Happy trading everyone!0 - Histogram1 - Break Line Up2 - Break Line Down
Works super accurate , author very responsive , highly recommend it