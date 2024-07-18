Volume Break Oscillator

5

Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator.

I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators,
such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others.

I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market.

Main features:

  • It highlights the phases in which the price moves in a direction supported by an increase (break) in volumes.
  • It highlights the phases in which the volume boost stops and therefore the market contracts.
  • It highlights the phases in which, especially in intraday trading with timeframes (<=15 minutes), neither prices nor volumes move so the market is ready for a future run.
  • Filters out false signals from other Expert Advisors when they are not supported by an increase in volumes..
  • It makes it very easy to visualize trend and range phases

Input parameters:

Calculation settings:

  • Calculation Type:  FAST, NORMAL, SLOW, to monitor short, medium and long term, remaining in the same timeframe.
  • Calculation Period: Period of Calculation

Volume Settings:

  • Volume Type :TickVolume (mainly for Forex) and RealVolume (for stock market)

Signal Settings:

  • Signal Period: Period  of Signal Line
  • Break Level : Threshold level for breakout signal
Alert settings
  • Alert Type : At close bar or Instant
  • Alert
  • Mail
  • Notification

Buffer number to recall in the EA:

0 - Histogram
1 - Break Line Up
2 - Break Line Down
Happy trading everyone!

Reviews 1
Dhiiraj A
911
Dhiiraj A 2026.04.14 17:47 
 

Works super accurate , author very responsive , highly recommend it

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FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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Dhiiraj A
911
Dhiiraj A 2026.04.14 17:47 
 

Works super accurate , author very responsive , highly recommend it

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