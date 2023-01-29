Trend Reversal Scanner MT5

5

** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active.

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction:

Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading. Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders to jump in and profit on the action. In the other hand, The trendline reversal strategy has high win rate on the price action in the market that let You catch the big fish at the edge of the waterfall.

The Trend Reversal indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, entry point and take profit levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry point of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading.It is included powerful Three Drives or 5W pattern based on RTM concepts.

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and most common successful point of reversal trend
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, TP and entry-point levels
  • Real Statistics Dashboard
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting
  • Risk to Reward : at least 1:2

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

  • Scan All Charts – Enable
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
=======Display/style Options============
  • Display Options – Display or do not  SL, TP & Entry levels
  • Statistics dashboard - Display or do not display Statistics dashboard
  • Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm
      Reviews 10
      Роман Мирошниченко
      191
      Роман Мирошниченко 2026.06.26 11:05 
       

      An excellent indicator and a great tool. I did have to tweak the settings a bit to strike a balance between quality and quantity, though. ) Here are the results from the last three days ) Gold, M1 timeframe. Even though it's M1, the trades aren't exactly typical scalping trades. For anyone interested, I’ve attached screenshots in the discussion section.

      Abdullah Alhariri
      1197
      Abdullah Alhariri 2025.11.30 10:36 
       

      This tool turned out to be a pleasant surprise. I found it after trying Reza’s “123 Pattern Scanner,” which already had a strong user base and solid feedback. Since that one worked well for me, I decided to experiment with the Trend Reversal indicator too, even though it didn’t have much attention yet. After using it for a short time, I can say it performs impressively. Its accuracy is consistently above 80%, and while some signals show up a little late, they’re still very dependable. The take-profit markers, in particular, make trade management much easier and more structured.

      ホウケンイ
      465
      ホウケンイ 2025.10.23 03:05 
       

      I’ve purchased many indicators, and this author’s products are the most simple and straightforward. There’s nothing flashy—just clear and precise signals. Moreover, the signals are highly accurate; as long as you enter according to the conditions, you can consistently make stable profits.

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      Роман Мирошниченко
      191
      Роман Мирошниченко 2026.06.26 11:05 
       

      An excellent indicator and a great tool. I did have to tweak the settings a bit to strike a balance between quality and quantity, though. ) Here are the results from the last three days ) Gold, M1 timeframe. Even though it's M1, the trades aren't exactly typical scalping trades. For anyone interested, I’ve attached screenshots in the discussion section.

      Reza Aghajanpour
      93879
      Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2026.08.09 06:18
      Thank you for your warm feedback. ⛱️🏖️🥇🌹🙏
      Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      Abdullah Alhariri
      1197
      Abdullah Alhariri 2025.11.30 10:36 
       

      This tool turned out to be a pleasant surprise. I found it after trying Reza’s “123 Pattern Scanner,” which already had a strong user base and solid feedback. Since that one worked well for me, I decided to experiment with the Trend Reversal indicator too, even though it didn’t have much attention yet. After using it for a short time, I can say it performs impressively. Its accuracy is consistently above 80%, and while some signals show up a little late, they’re still very dependable. The take-profit markers, in particular, make trade management much easier and more structured.

      ホウケンイ
      465
      ホウケンイ 2025.10.23 03:05 
       

      I’ve purchased many indicators, and this author’s products are the most simple and straightforward. There’s nothing flashy—just clear and precise signals. Moreover, the signals are highly accurate; as long as you enter according to the conditions, you can consistently make stable profits.

      Arandur
      21
      Arandur 2025.09.11 08:55 
       

      It is helping me a lot, it is very precise and gives me many clues.

      Reza Aghajanpour
      93879
      Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2025.09.11 10:22
      Thank you for your warm feedback. ⛱️🏖️🥇🌹🙏
      Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      Nice Trader
      3491
      Aller Uja 2024.12.01 17:56 
       

      a good tool if you learn to use it and I recommend some additional confirm indicators

      toulong
      54
      toulong 2024.08.07 06:25 
       

      Indicateur super très sympa

      Ekaterina Rachel Keren Brooke
      470
      Ekaterina Rachel Keren Brooke 2024.07.23 20:14 
       

      very good!!

      31416
      514
      31416 2024.06.18 07:03 
       

      I find it useful :)

      shifuoogway
      174
      shifuoogway 2024.02.23 08:26 
       

      This is a hidden gem. I came across this indicator after using Reza's "The 123 Pattern Scanner" which is nicely priced with many users and good reviews. I liked what I saw there and thought the Trend Reversal indicator might be an interesting addition to my trading environment. Not many reviews or comments at the time. I took the punt. Although having only used the Trend Reversal indicator for a short period, I'm pretty impressed. In the 9 hours since the beginning of trade today, 23 Feb 2024, the indicator made five calls on GBPUSD M1 with an 80% success rate where success is having the opportunity to quickly eliminate risk at breakeven then having the opportunity to take profits, of course depending on one's exit strategy. On another note, I wanted a shorter notification string for the 123 indicator to reduce information overflow. Reza liked that suggestion and provided a new option that day. That's what I called a great service!

      Olesya
      144
      Olesya 2023.03.30 14:57 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Reza Aghajanpour
      93879
      Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.03.30 18:35
      Thank you for your warm feedback. ⛱️🏖️🥇🌹🙏
      Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      Reply to review