Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
- Indicators
-
Reza Aghajanpour=============================================================================================
<<<<<< Our team after 19 years of experience in the markets and programming would like to share winner solutions with you. >>>>>>
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 20 February 2026
- Activations: 20
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **
Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active.
*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.
Introduction:
Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading. Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders to jump in and profit on the action. In the other hand, The trendline reversal strategy has high win rate on the price action in the market that let You catch the big fish at the edge of the waterfall.
The Trend Reversal indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, entry point and take profit levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry point of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading.It is included powerful Three Drives or 5W pattern based on RTM concepts.
Main Features:
- Detect the best and most common successful point of reversal trend
- Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
- NO repaint
- Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
- Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
- It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, TP and entry-point levels
- Real Statistics Dashboard
- Candlestick check for the best entry point
- Use Fibonacci levels
- Sending the alert and push notification
- Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
- Adjust the pattern setting
- Risk to Reward : at least 1:2
Input Parameters :
=========Scanner============
- Scan All Charts – Enable
- Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
- Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
- Display Options – Display or do not SL, TP & Entry levels
- Statistics dashboard - Display or do not display Statistics dashboard
- Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns
========ALERT SETTINGS ==========
- Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
- How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
- Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
- Alert start/end time – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm
An excellent indicator and a great tool. I did have to tweak the settings a bit to strike a balance between quality and quantity, though. ) Here are the results from the last three days ) Gold, M1 timeframe. Even though it's M1, the trades aren't exactly typical scalping trades. For anyone interested, I’ve attached screenshots in the discussion section.