MarketProfile Indicator

The Market Profile indicator is a classic solution for displaying a market profile. It can display the statistical distribution of price over time, the cost zone, and the control value for a trading session on the chart. This indicator can be attached to charts on any timeframes and can display the market profile for a whole set of sessions, including a profile in a freely defined rectangle. Lower timeframes provide greater accuracy. Higher timeframes provide better visibility. Six different color schemes are available for drawing profile blocks. It can also draw profiles as single-color histograms. If desired, you can choose the coloring of the profile depending on the direction of the bars. The indicator is based on simple price movement and does not use standard MetaTrader indicators.





Attention Trader !!! Read the instructions for setting up and trading the indicator - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763813

The indicator has a system of alerts for crossing the price with the levels of the control value (median), cost zone, and single output.





Performance

PointMultiplier (default = 1) — the higher this number, the wider the profile price blocks and the fewer graphical objects. You can use this to reduce the load on the processor. When the value of this parameter is zero, an adaptive multiplier is used — the indicator tries to find the optimal value automatically.

ThrottleRedraw (default = 0) — a delay in seconds that will be applied before each profile redraw. You can use this to reduce the load on the processor.

DisableHistogram (default = false) — if true, the market profile histogram will not be displayed, but the median and price zone boundaries will be. This allows you to significantly speed up the indicator, but does not allow you to fully analyze the market profile.