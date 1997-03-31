MENA Trend Indicator MT5
- Indicators
- Issam Kassas
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
MENA TREND INDICATOR & SCANNER
Comprehensive Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis & Trade Execution Tool
The MENA TREND INDICATOR & SCANNER is a complete trading solution designed to simplify market analysis by providing a visual, data-driven approach to trend identification and trade execution. It integrates real-time trend detection, multi-timeframe scanning, and trade performance tracking, making it a highly adaptable tool for both manual and automated trading.
Key Features
1. Multi-Timeframe Market Scanner
- Tracks trends across all timeframes (M1 to MN1) simultaneously.
- Consolidates trend signals into a single, structured view, reducing analysis time.
- Highlights trend shifts and market conditions instantly.
2. Trend-Based Visualization
- Uses color-coded trend markers to identify bullish, bearish, and ranging markets.
- Trend shifts are displayed clearly on the chart for immediate decision-making.
- Ensures uncluttered and systematic visualization of market movement.
3. Smart Performance Tracking
- Integrated trade statistics panel displaying:
- Win rates, trade history, and real-time profit calculations.
- Performance metrics based on aggressive or conservative trade execution.
- Allows for strategy optimization based on real-time data.
4. Automated Trade Alerts & Notifications
- Sends instant alerts to your phone and trading terminal when trade setups match pre-defined criteria.
- Helps traders stay informed without needing constant screen monitoring.
- Works seamlessly with both manual and algorithmic trading strategies.
5. Customizable Trading Strategies
- Supports trend-following, reversal, and breakout trading methodologies.
- Compatible with scalping, swing trading, and longer-term strategies.
- Fully adaptable to individual trading preferences with adjustable settings.
6. Reliable and Non-Repainting System
- Does not repaint, redraw, or lag, ensuring trade signals remain valid.
- Works efficiently in both high-volatility and ranging markets.
- Ensures a stable and accurate trading environment for manual and automated systems.
Technical Insights
Multi-Timeframe Trend Identification
- Analyzes short-term and long-term trends simultaneously, improving trade accuracy.
- Detects higher timeframe confluences to support trend-confirmation strategies.
- Helps traders avoid weak signals by providing multi-timeframe validation.
Smart Risk Management & Trade Execution Support
- Provides structured trade setups with entry, stop-loss, and trailing stop placement.
- Allows traders to adapt their risk-reward ratios based on market conditions.
- Designed to reduce uncertainty in trade execution with clear stop-loss and take-profit levels.
Visualized Market Direction & Trend Strength
- Implements real-time visual trend tracking for instant interpretation of market movements.
- The panel simplifies decision-making by summarizing trend strength across multiple timeframes.
- Includes custom color settings to align with trader preferences.
Trading Applications & Recommended Settings
📌 Markets: Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, and other assets.
📌 Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold), AUDUSD, and more.
📌 Best Timeframes: M5, M30, H1, H4, Daily.
📌 Compatible with: All account types – ECN, low-spread accounts, and proprietary firm trading.
Summary
The MENA TREND INDICATOR & SCANNER provides a structured, reliable, and efficient approach to market analysis by integrating multi-timeframe trend detection, smart visualization, and performance tracking. It is built for traders who require a clear, data-driven method to track trends, optimize strategies, and execute trades with confidence.
By offering a non-repainting, multi-timeframe scanning system with trade performance tracking and automated alerts, it ensures that traders can effectively monitor market trends, react to trade opportunities, and refine their trading approach based on real-time insights.
This tool is suitable for both discretionary traders looking for an edge and algorithmic traders seeking a robust trend analysis framework.