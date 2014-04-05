Judas Swing NYSE Midnight Candle Indicator ICT MT5

The Judas Swing Indicator is designed to operate between midnight and 5:00 AM New York time, offering precise buy and sell signals by detecting Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and order block zones.

This tool highlights CHoCH occurrences and price pullbacks to FVGs or order blocks with a gray arrow. If all trading conditions align, a green arrow represents a buy signal, whereas a red arrow signifies a sell opportunity.





Indicator Table



Category ICT - Smart Money - Liquidity Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Continuation - Reversal Timeframe 1 Minute - 15 Minutes Trading Style Fast Scalping - Scalping Market Forex - Cryptocurrency





Indicator Overview



The Judas Swing Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a sophisticated tool designed to pinpoint price reversals. Market makers often manipulate liquidity before setting the market's primary trend direction. With this indicator, traders can detect sudden and unanticipated price movements with greater accuracy.

Judas Swing Indicator in Bullish Trends

On a 1-minute EUR/USD chart, a deceptive downward move absorbs liquidity before the price swiftly rallies upward. This behavior is frequently linked with an FVG zone, reflecting the strength of market makers. Once a CHoCH breakout occurs within this zone, the uptrend is confirmed, generating a buy entry signal, leading to sustained upward price movement.

Judas Swing Indicator in Bearish Trends

If a CHoCH breakout and liquidity absorption occur between midnight and 5:00 AM New York time, the indicator generates a sell signal. For example, on a 1-minute CAD/CHF chart, a false upward move absorbs liquidity before the price sharply declines. Once an FVG zone forms, a pullback to this level triggers a sell entry signal, indicating the continuation of the bearish movement.





Indicator Settings



Chart and object color themes : Customizable background color settings.

: Customizable background color settings. New York start time : 00:00.

: 00:00. New York end time : 05:30.

: 05:30. Backtesting time offset: Default set at 7200 seconds.





Conclusion



The Judas Swing Indicator serves as a valuable market analysis tool, helping traders accurately anticipate price shifts.

Incorporating this indicator into trading strategies can significantly enhance decision-making and profitability. Additionally, recognizing market structure changes and FVG zones is essential for developing effective trading approaches. Lastly, disciplined risk management and adherence to trading principles are crucial for long-term success in financial markets.