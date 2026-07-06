ICT Killzones and Macros





ICT Kill zone and Macros Indicator mark and display the following zone times on the chart:

Kill zones

Kill zone Forex



Asian







London Open





New York Open





London Close





Central Bank Dealing range





Kill zone Indices



Asian





London Open





New York AM





New York Lunch





New York PM





Power Hour



Macros

London 1



London 2



New York Am 1



New York AM 2



New York Lunch



New York PM 1



New York PM 2



Silver bullet

London Open



New York AM



New York PM



Sessions

Asian



London



New York







Chart

The display of Kill zone , Macro , Silver bullet or Session can be switch on / off by n button on the chart

Zone color can be Customize as well as outline rectangles or Solid rectangles







Alerts



Get alerts at Start and/or End of Kill zone , Macro , Silver bullet or Session





Data Window



The Start and End of Kill zone , Macro , Silver bullet or Sessions is indicated in the data window on the 1 Minute time frame for reference by your Custom EA









Manual





MT4 version



MT5 version





Other Indicators











































