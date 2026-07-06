ICT Killzones and Macros


ICT Kill zone and Macros Indicator mark and display the following zone times on the chart:

  • Kill zones 
    • Kill zone Forex
      • Asian
      • London Open
      • New York Open
      • London Close
      • Central Bank Dealing range
    • Kill zone Indices
      • Asian
      • London Open
      • New York AM
      • New York Lunch
      • New York PM
      • Power Hour
  • Macros
    • London 1
    • London 2
    • New York Am 1
    • New York AM 2
    • New York Lunch
    • New York PM 1
    • New York PM 2
  • Silver bullet
    • London Open
    • New York AM
    • New York PM
  • Sessions
    • Asian
    • London
    • New York


Chart

The display of  Kill zone , Macro , Silver bullet or Session can be switch on / off by n button on the chart

Zone color can be Customize as well as  outline rectangles or Solid rectangles


Alerts

Get alerts at Start and/or End of Kill zone , Macro , Silver bullet or Session


Data Window

The Start and End of Kill zone , Macro , Silver bullet or Sessions is indicated in the data window on the 1 Minute time frame for reference by your Custom EA 



Manual 


MT4 version

MT5 version


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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