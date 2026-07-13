Lunar Volatility Compass

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LUNAR VOLATILITY COMPASS
Bollinger Bands + MACD Signal Indicator for XAUUSD
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Lunar Volatility Compass is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to combine dynamic volatility analysis with momentum confirmation.

The indicator integrates Bollinger Bands market positioning, MACD momentum validation, a Gold-focused price calculation engine, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, confirmed-candle logic, session filtering, signal cooldown, and real-time alerts.

Its purpose is to reduce random signals and provide a structured trading workflow based on volatility, momentum, timing, and risk management.

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CORE CONCEPT
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Lunar Volatility Compass analyzes where price is positioned inside or outside the Bollinger Bands and confirms the setup using MACD momentum.

The Bollinger Bands filter can be configured for:

✓ Middle-band trend confirmation

✓ Outer-band breakout confirmation

✓ Outer-band rejection and re-entry confirmation

MACD then verifies whether market momentum supports the potential BUY or SELL direction.

A signal is displayed only when the selected Bollinger logic, MACD momentum, Gold price calculations, candle confirmation, session rules, and signal-frequency controls agree.

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MAIN FEATURES
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✓ Designed for Gold / XAUUSD

✓ BUY and SELL arrows displayed directly on the chart

✓ Bollinger Bands volatility and market-position analysis

✓ Three selectable Bollinger signal modes

✓ MACD main-line and signal-line confirmation

✓ Optional MACD zero-line confirmation

✓ Optional MACD slope confirmation

✓ Optional Bollinger middle-band slope filter

✓ ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones

✓ Confirmed-candle signal logic

✓ Bullish and bearish candle confirmation

✓ Trading session filter

✓ Adjustable minimum candles between signals

✓ One signal per trading day option

✓ Popup notifications

✓ Sound notifications

✓ Mobile push notifications

✓ Adaptive Gold step calculation by timeframe

✓ Adjustable historical candle scanning

✓ Customizable risk and signal parameters

✓ Clean and optimized chart presentation

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HOW THE SIGNAL LOGIC WORKS
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1. GOLD-FOCUSED PRICE ENGINE

The indicator analyzes confirmed Gold candles using an internal mathematical price model.

ATR-based projected targets are compared with calculated price levels before the Bollinger Bands and MACD filters are evaluated.

This provides an additional structural condition before a setup can be displayed.

2. BOLLINGER BANDS FILTER

Lunar Volatility Compass includes three selectable Bollinger Bands modes.

MIDDLE-BAND TREND MODE

This is the recommended default mode.

BUY confirmation requires price to close above the Bollinger middle band.

SELL confirmation requires price to close below the Bollinger middle band.

This mode uses the middle band as a dynamic trend reference.

OUTER-BAND BREAKOUT MODE

BUY confirmation requires price to close above the Upper Bollinger Band.

SELL confirmation requires price to close below the Lower Bollinger Band.

This mode is designed to identify stronger volatility expansions and breakout conditions.

RE-ENTRY REVERSAL MODE

A potential BUY setup requires price to touch or move below the Lower Bollinger Band and then close back inside the range.

A potential SELL setup requires price to touch or move above the Upper Bollinger Band and then close back inside the range.

This mode focuses on possible rejection and mean-reversion opportunities.

3. MACD MOMENTUM CONFIRMATION

MACD confirms whether momentum supports the selected signal direction.

BUY confirmation requires:

• MACD main line above the signal line

SELL confirmation requires:

• MACD main line below the signal line

Optional MACD zero-line confirmation can make the filter stricter:

• BUY requires MACD above zero

• SELL requires MACD below zero

Optional MACD slope confirmation can also require momentum to continue moving in the direction of the setup.

4. CANDLE CONFIRMATION

When enabled:

• BUY setups require a bullish confirmed candle

• SELL setups require a bearish confirmed candle

This provides an additional price-action confirmation before the signal is displayed.

5. SESSION AND FREQUENCY CONTROL

The session filter allows signals only during the selected trading hours.

The minimum-candle cooldown prevents signals from appearing too close together.

The one-signal-per-day option can limit the indicator to a maximum of one valid setup during each trading day.

6. ATR TRADE STRUCTURE

When all required conditions align, Lunar Volatility Compass calculates and displays:

• Entry

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit

These levels are based on ATR volatility and automatically adapt to changing Gold market conditions.

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WHY USE LUNAR VOLATILITY COMPASS?
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Bollinger Bands identify dynamic volatility ranges, but they may produce different types of market signals depending on current conditions.

Lunar Volatility Compass provides selectable Bollinger logic and combines it with MACD momentum confirmation.

The system brings together:

• Bollinger Bands for volatility and price position

• MACD for momentum confirmation

• Candle direction for setup validation

• Session filtering for timing control

• ATR for structured risk levels

• Signal cooldown for reduced market noise

• One-signal-per-day mode for greater discipline

The result is a flexible decision-support tool that can be adapted to trend, breakout, or reversal-based trading styles.

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INPUT PARAMETERS
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CORE SETTINGS

• Gold Step Mode

Controls the internal Gold step calculation.

Automatic mode selects a step value according to the active chart timeframe.

• ATR Period

Defines the ATR calculation period used for volatility analysis and trade-zone placement.

• Gold Threshold

Controls the maximum permitted distance between the projected ATR target and the calculated price levels.

A lower value creates stricter target-alignment requirements.

• Historical Bars To Scan

Defines how many historical candles are processed when the indicator is first attached to the chart.

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BOLLINGER BANDS SETTINGS
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• Enable Bollinger Bands Filter

Activates or disables Bollinger Bands confirmation.

• Bollinger Signal Mode

Selects how Bollinger Bands are used to confirm setups.

Available modes:

• Middle-Band Trend

• Outer-Band Breakout

• Re-entry Reversal

• Bollinger Bands Period

Defines the moving-average period used in the Bollinger Bands calculation.

Default value: 20.

• Bollinger Bands Deviation

Defines the standard-deviation multiplier used to calculate the Upper and Lower Bands.

Default value: 2.0.

• Middle-Band Slope Confirmation

When enabled, the direction of the Bollinger middle band must also support the signal.

BUY setups require a rising or stable middle band.

SELL setups require a falling or stable middle band.

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MACD FILTER SETTINGS
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• Enable MACD Filter

Activates or disables MACD momentum confirmation.

• MACD Fast Period

Defines the fast EMA used in the MACD calculation.

Default value: 12.

• MACD Slow Period

Defines the slow EMA used in the MACD calculation.

Default value: 26.

• MACD Signal Period

Defines the MACD signal-line period.

Default value: 9.

• MACD Zero-Line Confirmation

When enabled:

• BUY signals require MACD above zero

• SELL signals require MACD below zero

This setting creates stricter momentum confirmation and may reduce signal frequency.

• MACD Slope Confirmation

When enabled, the MACD main line must also move in the direction of the potential setup.

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RISK MANAGEMENT SETTINGS
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• Entry Offset ATR

Controls the Entry level offset using ATR.

• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier

Defines the Stop Loss distance according to current volatility.

• Take Profit ATR Multiplier

Defines the Take Profit distance according to current volatility.

• Minimum Candles Between Signals

Controls the minimum number of candles required between two signals.

• One Signal Per Day

When enabled, the indicator allows a maximum of one valid signal during each trading day.

This option supports a more selective and disciplined trading workflow.

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CONFIRMATION SETTINGS
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• Candle Confirmation

Requires the confirmed candle direction to match the BUY or SELL setup.

• Session Filter

Allows signals only during the selected trading session.

• Session Start Hour

Defines the beginning of the active signal session.

• Session End Hour

Defines the end of the active signal session.

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DISPLAY SETTINGS
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• Draw Trade Zones

Shows or hides the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones.

• Label Digits

Controls the number of decimal places displayed in the price labels.

• Entry Color

Controls the Entry label color.

• Take Profit Color

Controls the Take Profit label color.

• Stop Loss Color

Controls the Stop Loss label color.

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ALERT SETTINGS
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• Enable Alerts

Activates the notification system.

• Popup Alert

Displays a MetaTrader popup when a valid setup is confirmed.

• Sound Alert

Plays the selected sound file when a new signal appears.

• Mobile Push Notification

Sends the signal information to the MetaTrader mobile application.

Push notifications must first be configured correctly in the MetaTrader terminal settings.

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RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS
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• Bollinger Signal Mode: Middle-Band Trend

• Bollinger Bands Period: 20

• Bollinger Bands Deviation: 2.0

• Middle-Band Slope Confirmation: Disabled

• MACD Fast Period: 12

• MACD Slow Period: 26

• MACD Signal Period: 9

• MACD Zero-Line Confirmation: Disabled

• MACD Slope Confirmation: Disabled

• ATR Period: 14

• Gold Threshold: 4.0

• Entry Offset ATR: 0.5

• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier: 2.0

• Take Profit ATR Multiplier: 4.0

• Minimum Candles Between Signals: 20

• One Signal Per Day: Enabled

• Candle Confirmation: Enabled

• Session Filter: Enabled

• Mobile Push Notification: Enabled

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RECOMMENDED WORKFLOW
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For a more complete trading process, combine Lunar Volatility Compass with:

• Market structure

• Support and resistance

• Higher-timeframe direction

• Economic news awareness

• Appropriate position sizing

• Consistent risk management

The indicator provides structured technical information but does not open or manage trades automatically.

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IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE
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Lunar Volatility Compass does not guarantee profitable results.

Trading Gold involves financial risk. Results can vary depending on market conditions, broker pricing, spread, timeframe, volatility, selected Bollinger mode, indicator settings, and the trader's risk-management process.

Always test the indicator on a demo account and evaluate its behavior before using it in live trading.
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