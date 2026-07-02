Order Block Zones Auto Supply and Demand
- Indicators
-
Yuki NakayamaMT5 tools that survived the testing — not the marketing.
I'm an independent developer based in Japan, building indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. I approach the market as a systematic researcher, not a marketer.
- Version: 1.35
- Updated: 29 July 2026
Order Block Zones marks the candles institutions leave behind — the last opposite-color candle before a strong move that breaks structure — and draws them as clean supply and demand zones on your chart.
How a zone is found is transparent, not a black box. A bearish candle whose high is then broken upward by a displacement leg becomes a demand zone. A bullish candle whose low is then broken downward becomes a supply zone. Displacement is measured against ATR, so weak and noisy candles are ignored.
Mitigation tracking keeps the chart honest. A fresh zone that has never been retested is drawn bold with a bright proximal edge line. When price wicks back into it the zone becomes mitigated and fades. When price closes through it the zone is broken and removed automatically, so your chart only ever shows the zones that still matter.
A compact dark panel — draggable, four sizes, English or Japanese — shows live counts of demand, supply and fresh zones, the nearest fresh supply above and demand below with the distance in points, a legend and an alerts hook.
This is a display tool. There are no trade signals, no profit promises and no DLLs. Use the zones as context for your own method: for entries, for targets, or simply to see where not to chase.
Free version vs PRO
The free version finds order blocks on the timeframe you are watching, and it stays free. Order Block Zones PRO adds the piece most order-block strategies actually depend on: the higher-timeframe map. H4 and daily zones are overlaid on your execution chart, popup and push alerts fire the moment price returns to a fresh zone, and Fair Value Gaps are drawn until they are filled. If you enter on M5 or M15 into levels that matter on H4, PRO closes that gap: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184015
New to order blocks? I wrote a free step-by-step London Open routine using this exact tool: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772208
Looking for multi-signal confirmation on top of these zones? Order Block Zones pairs naturally with Confluence Sniper, a free five-engine consensus tool that only signals when its engines agree and logs every signal to a tamper-proof ledger so it cannot repaint. Mark the levels here, then let Confluence Sniper confirm the timing: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184567
How a zone is found is transparent, not a black box. A bearish candle whose high is then broken upward by a displacement leg becomes a demand zone. A bullish candle whose low is then broken downward becomes a supply zone. Displacement is measured against ATR, so weak and noisy candles are ignored.
Mitigation tracking keeps the chart honest. A fresh zone that has never been retested is drawn bold with a bright proximal edge line. When price wicks back into it the zone becomes mitigated and fades. When price closes through it the zone is broken and removed automatically, so your chart only ever shows the zones that still matter.
A compact dark panel — draggable, four sizes, English or Japanese — shows live counts of demand, supply and fresh zones, the nearest fresh supply above and demand below with the distance in points, a legend and an alerts hook.
This is a display tool. There are no trade signals, no profit promises and no DLLs. Use the zones as context for your own method: for entries, for targets, or simply to see where not to chase.
Free version vs PRO
The free version finds order blocks on the timeframe you are watching, and it stays free. Order Block Zones PRO adds the piece most order-block strategies actually depend on: the higher-timeframe map. H4 and daily zones are overlaid on your execution chart, popup and push alerts fire the moment price returns to a fresh zone, and Fair Value Gaps are drawn until they are filled. If you enter on M5 or M15 into levels that matter on H4, PRO closes that gap: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184015
New to order blocks? I wrote a free step-by-step London Open routine using this exact tool: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772208
Looking for multi-signal confirmation on top of these zones? Order Block Zones pairs naturally with Confluence Sniper, a free five-engine consensus tool that only signals when its engines agree and logs every signal to a tamper-proof ledger so it cannot repaint. Mark the levels here, then let Confluence Sniper confirm the timing: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184567
Me gusta, bastante util, -translation-, I like it, very usefull