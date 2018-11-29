Matreshka
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 14 April 2019
- Activations: 5
12. Contains Money Management
The indicator consists of lots of modules, and therefore on a stage of ongoing development and refinement. Full description is in the blog:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723022
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723026
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723028
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723033
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723035
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723037
perfect tool, with Matreshka you see well where the key pricing points are. Recommended for those who want a "PLUS" in trading.