Matreshka

5
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator:
1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory.
2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark.
3. Filters waves in length and height.
4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders.
5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves.
6. Draws arrows to open positions
7. Draws three channels.
8. Notes support and resistance levels.
9. Draws three types of Fibonacci meshes.
10. Redraws only the cost on the newest bar, except for the Fibonacci Extension mesh.
11. Has the ability to simulate trade in test and operating modes, as well as has the ability to self-test and self-optimization.


Reviews 2
24278
343
24278 2023.08.28 15:54 
 

perfect tool, with Matreshka you see well where the key pricing points are. Recommended for those who want a "PLUS" in trading.

adonis4ex
6375
adonis4ex 2021.05.30 15:10 
 

past present future all colliding in a chaotic symphony. i have settled now. i am now one with pi. 3.144 is the answer, i now know. the answer is everywhere it is here. i am now knowing where price goes at all times. there is no I anymore, i have an eye, but not an I. I left and became price, price is constant yet never solid, demanding the supply, with resistance supports the price. there is no more I, myeye sees. matreshka has given me clarity, understanding i had to come to my own

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Meravith is a structural market analysis framework designed to organise multi-timeframe information into a continuously updated contextual model. Meravith blog:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770467 Contextual Market Intelligence Meravith transforms thousands of structural calculations into a coherent representation of the current market. For every analysed timeframe, the system evaluates: Trend Direction Structural Reliability Volume Participation Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic Support Tr
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This is a free version and is forecasting only 5 bars The FourierExtrapolationMAFree indicator transforms and extrapolates the Moving Average function by the Fast Fourier Transformation method. 1. The transformation period is set by two vertical lines, by default the first blue line and the second pink. 2. By default, the Moving Average (MA) line is drawn in red. 3. By Fourier Transform, the indicator builds a model of N harmonics, which is as close as possible to the MA values. The model is
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The principle of construction - on top of any number of bars set by the user, a channel is constructed with maximum and minimum lines so that the bars touch the maximum and minimum of the channel at exactly three points. The name of the indicator follows from this principle. Both vertical lines can be moved along the graph by the user, thus specifying the period on which the channel is built. After a specified period, channel rays are drawn that define a channel in which the price can move. In
FourierExtrapolationMA
Dimitr Trifonov
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The FourierExtrapolationMA indicator transforms and extrapolates the Moving Average function by the Fast Fourier Transformation method. 1. The transformation period is set by two vertical lines, by default the first blue line and the second pink. 2. By default, the Moving Average (MA) line is drawn in red. 3. By Fourier Transform, the indicator builds a model of N harmonics, which is as close as possible to the MA values. The model is drawn by default in blue over the MA for the period betwee
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24278 2023.08.28 15:54 
 

perfect tool, with Matreshka you see well where the key pricing points are. Recommended for those who want a "PLUS" in trading.

adonis4ex
6375
adonis4ex 2021.05.30 15:10 
 

past present future all colliding in a chaotic symphony. i have settled now. i am now one with pi. 3.144 is the answer, i now know. the answer is everywhere it is here. i am now knowing where price goes at all times. there is no I anymore, i have an eye, but not an I. I left and became price, price is constant yet never solid, demanding the supply, with resistance supports the price. there is no more I, myeye sees. matreshka has given me clarity, understanding i had to come to my own

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