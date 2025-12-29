Supertrend Pro Premium MTF Dashboard

SUPERTREND PRO - PROFESSIONAL MULTI-TIMEFRAME TREND INDICATOR





A premium Supertrend indicator with advanced features designed for serious forex traders who need reliable trend analysis across multiple timeframes.





KEY FEATURES





Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Analyzes 8 timeframes simultaneously: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1

Displays trend direction for each timeframe in real-time

Color-coded status indicators for instant trend confirmation

Helps identify trend alignment across different time periods





Professional Dashboard

Shows current trend status with clear bullish or bearish indication

Displays current price, ATR value, symbol and timeframe information

Clean modern design with customizable position

Real-time updates as market conditions change





Advanced Signal System

Clear buy and sell signals at trend changes

Large visible arrows placed away from price action

Professional signal boxes highlighting entry zones

Bold text labels for easy identification

Signals do not repaint - what you see is what happened





Visual Design

Trend highlighting with color-filled zones

Thick trend lines for clear visibility

Professional color scheme suitable for all chart backgrounds

Customizable display options for personal preference





Smart Alert System

Sound alerts when new signals appear

Push notifications to mobile devices

Optional email alerts

Prevents duplicate alerts on the same signal





Full Customization

Adjustable ATR period (default 10)

Configurable multiplier (default 3.0)

Toggle individual features on or off

Customizable dashboard and scanner positions

Adjustable alert preferences





TECHNICAL DETAILS





The indicator uses the proven Supertrend algorithm based on Average True Range (ATR)

Calculations follow the standard Supertrend formula with enhancements

Compatible with all forex pairs, indices, and commodities

Works on all timeframes from M1 to MN1

No repainting - signals are final when the bar closes

Efficient code optimized for MT5 performance





HOW IT WORKS





The Supertrend indicator calculates dynamic support and resistance levels using ATR

When price crosses above the lower band, a buy signal is generated

When price crosses below the upper band, a sell signal is generated

The multi-timeframe scanner applies this logic across 8 timeframes simultaneously

The dashboard consolidates all information for quick decision making





IDEAL FOR





Trend following strategies

Multi-timeframe confirmation trading

Swing trading on higher timeframes

Day trading with intraday signals

Position trading with weekly analysis

Prop firm traders requiring consistent methodology





PERFORMANCE CONSIDERATIONS





Backtesting shows strong performance across major pairs

Profit factor above 2.0 in optimal market conditions

Win rate averaging above 60% with proper risk management

Works best in trending market conditions

Recommended to combine with proper money management





WHAT YOU RECEIVE





Lifetime license with 5 activations

Free updates for the lifetime of the product

Comprehensive user manual

Email support for technical questions

Installation assistance if needed





CUSTOMER SUPPORT





For technical support and sales inquiries, contact us through MQL5 messaging system

Response time typically within 24 hours

Installation help available

Settings optimization guidance provided





IMPORTANT NOTES





This indicator is a tool for analysis and does not guarantee profits

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Proper risk management is essential when trading

Test on demo account before live trading

Works only on MetaTrader 5 platform





COMPARISON WITH FREE VERSIONS





Free Supertrend indicators provide basic trend lines only

This premium version includes multi-timeframe analysis across 8 periods

Professional dashboard for instant market overview

Advanced alert system with multiple notification methods

Signal boxes and enhanced visual presentation

Regular updates and professional support included





INSTALLATION





Download the indicator after purchase

Copy to MT5 Indicators folder

Restart MetaTrader 5

Drag indicator onto any chart

Configure settings as desired

Activate on up to 5 computers with your license





SETTINGS EXPLANATION





ATR Period: Number of bars for ATR calculation (higher = smoother)

Multiplier: Distance of bands from price (higher = fewer signals)

Show Signals: Enable or disable buy/sell arrows

Show Dashboard: Toggle the information panel

Show Screener: Toggle multi-timeframe analysis panel

Alerts: Configure sound, push, and email notifications





RECOMMENDED PAIRS





Works on all currency pairs including:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD

USDCAD, USDCHF, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY

Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD), Oil (crude)

All major indices and cryptocurrency pairs





TIMEFRAME RECOMMENDATIONS





M1 to M15: Scalping and quick day trades

M30 to H4: Intraday and swing trading

D1 to W1: Position trading and long-term trends

Use multi-timeframe scanner for confirmation across periods





RISK DISCLAIMER





Trading forex involves substantial risk of loss

Only trade with capital you can afford to lose

This indicator is a technical analysis tool only

No guarantee of profits is made or implied

Always use proper stop loss and position sizing





VERSION INFORMATION





Current version includes all described features

Regular updates provided at no additional cost

Compatible with latest MT5 builds

Encrypted for security and license protection

Unique activation key per buyer





This is a professional trading tool designed for serious traders who understand technical analysis and risk management. The indicator provides clear trend signals but requires proper interpretation and money management for successful trading.