BPR and SFP indicator ICT MT5

BPR + SFP Indicator in ICT MT5

The BPR + SFP Oscillation Breakout Indicator merges BPR and SFP patterns within technical analysis to detect market trends and highlight optimal trade entry points. This synergy relies on market dynamics and trader responses to significant price zones such as support and resistance levels, liquidity accumulation areas, breakout and pullback zones, and market highs and lows.

This indicator assesses oscillation breakouts, verifies breakout and pullback movements at predefined price levels (marked with green and red arrows), and delivers signals for trade entries and trend reversals.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

BPR + SFP Specification Table

The table below outlines the key specifications of the BPR + SFP Indicator:

Category

ICT - Smart Money - Liquidity

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Continuation - Reversal

Timeframe

Multi Timeframe

Trading Style

Intraday

Market Type

All Markets


Indicator Overview

By combining oscillation breakouts with BPR formations in ICT-based technical analysis, traders can accurately identify market range zones. These critical zones serve as reference points for making strategic trading decisions. This indicator enhances a trader's ability to navigate volatile markets while pinpointing optimal entry and exit positions.

Uptrend Conditions

The chart below illustrates the Nasdaq 100 Index on a 1-minute timeframe, where gray lines mark crucial price levels. Upon reaching these levels, the indicator signals trend reversals and a shift to a bullish trend, indicated by a green arrow.

Downtrend Conditions

In the following image, the AUD/JPY price chart on a 5-minute timeframe is displayed. The gray lines highlight key price levels; when price reaches these points, the indicator confirms trend changes, breakouts, and bearish reversals, marked by a red arrow.


Indicator Settings

The following table provides details on the configurable settings for the BPR + SFP Indicator:

  • Chart and object color scheme: Defines the theme for visual representation.
  • Candles to analyze: Specifies the number of candles for assessment.
  • Object prefix: Identifies classification codes.
  • SFP mode: Configures the settings for SFP functionality.
  • BPR display: Enables or disables BPR visualization.
  • BPR SFT display: Toggles the visibility of BPR SFT elements.


Conclusion

The BPR + SFP Indicator is an advanced tool designed to analyze liquidity and price action, detect key market reversals, and identify oscillation breakouts. With its structured approach, it provides traders with effective entry and exit signals based on price movements and liquidity shifts. 

