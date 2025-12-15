Ashod Scalper
- Indicators
- Arinze Michael Ejike
- Version: 42.0
- Updated: 15 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Ashod Scalper - Oscillator of a Moving Average MACD Strategy
This indicator calculates MACD from Oscillator of a Moving Average values to identify precise scalping entry points. The system detects momentum shifts when the fast exponential moving average crosses the slow exponential moving average, then filters these signals through a secondary signal line smoothing. Arrows appear on the chart at the exact moment of crossover, with green arrows marking long entries below candles and red arrows marking short entries above candles. The indicator includes an ATR-based trailing stop calculation that adjusts to market volatility.