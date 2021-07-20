Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5

5
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 is a unique 10 in 1 trend following 100% non-repainting multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocksMatrix Arrow Indicator MT5 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are:

Average Directional Movement Index (ADX)
Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
Classic Heiken Ashi candles
Moving Average
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Relative Vigor Index (RVI)
Relative Strength Index (RSI)
Parabolic SAR
Stochastic Oscillator
Williams' Percent Range

    When all indicators give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, at the opening of the next candle/bar indicating a strong uptrend/downtrend. The user can choose which indicators will use and can adjust the parameters of each indicator separately. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 gathers information only from the selected indicators and prints the arrow based only on their data. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 can also send terminal, push notification or email alerts for all new signals. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 is a super friendly & efficient solution whether you are a scalper, intraday or swing trader!

    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 comes with a free add on, the Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5 that offers the option to show the Matrix Arrow Indicator signals for 5 customizable timeframes of 16 modifiable symbols/instruments. It gives also the option to change the current chart it is attached onto, by clicking any one of the 16 modifiable symbol buttons. This will allow you to work much faster between different symbols and never miss a trading opportunity again. You can download/install the Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75011

    A totally unique Expert Advisor that allows you to trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 signals, directly from a trade panel on the chart is now available! Matrix Arrow EA MT5 also has an option to trade Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 arrow signals automatically, offering a 100% algorithmic trading option!

    Matrix Arrow EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70813


    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 Installation & User Guide   |    How to Trade with the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5    |    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 Settings/Inputs Guide    |    Update of a Purchased Product


    Features

    • 100% Non-Repainting indicator
    • 10 in 1 unique and extremely efficient Matrix and Arrow indicator
    • Works on all timeframes and all symbols/instruments
    • Super accurate Arrow signals that indicate a strong trend
    • Exit dot signals define neutral periods with no clear trend
    • Equally effective in trending and ranging markets
    • Each one indicator can be turned ON/OFF
    • Each and every parameter of all 10 indicators are fully adjustable
    • Matrix and Arrow colors are fully customizable
    • Free add on Panel with Matrix Arrow signals for 16 symbols and 5 timeframes
    • Terminal, Push Notification and Email Alerts available
    • Ideal for beginners but also a great asset for experienced traders


      Real Trading Examples of Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5

      You can see here real trading examples of Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5click here


      I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.


      Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74/seller

      Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74


      #tags matrix arrow trend non-repaint no repainting accurate profitable efficient indicator trend following indicator arrow signals multi timeframe indicator scalping swing day trading ranging market indicators


      Reviews 26
      SergiuMogorean
      35
      SergiuMogorean 2026.03.22 10:01 
       

      ok

      mataitrader
      59
      mataitrader 2026.01.04 06:39 
       

      When I first purchased the indicator, I could not figure out how to use it as a trading tool. But several months later, I have revisited the indicator and found that using the EMA crossover as an entry works well - play around with defaults - for many pairs a 4 & 7 work well - so that entries line up well with price action. There is almost too much information otherwise to use, so I have found that when the EMA Crossover changes color, I will enter a position and ride the trend. When a certain number of the opposite color (~5 or 6 for indices/oil/metals, and 3 to 4 for forex pairs) appear of any of the other 9 indicators (I don't pay attention to what they are), this indicates either (A) the price action will start to move sideways or (B) the trend will end and change directions, I close out of the position immediately and wait for the situation to end. Then enter only again once positions have cleaned up. Focus on pairs with the greatest trendiness only. Also - I turned the arrows off to reduce noise on the charts. This works so consistently that it all comes down to discipline and position management (stop loss, take profit).

      XENUSRADO
      25
      XENUSRADO 2025.11.26 14:20 
       

      It's a good indicator

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      Filter:
      SergiuMogorean
      35
      SergiuMogorean 2026.03.22 10:01 
       

      ok

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.03.22 12:57
      Thank you very much Sergiu, for your 5-star review for the Matrix Arrow Indicator. Please contact me if you ever need any help or support. I wish you all the best with your trading!
      mataitrader
      59
      mataitrader 2026.01.04 06:39 
       

      When I first purchased the indicator, I could not figure out how to use it as a trading tool. But several months later, I have revisited the indicator and found that using the EMA crossover as an entry works well - play around with defaults - for many pairs a 4 & 7 work well - so that entries line up well with price action. There is almost too much information otherwise to use, so I have found that when the EMA Crossover changes color, I will enter a position and ride the trend. When a certain number of the opposite color (~5 or 6 for indices/oil/metals, and 3 to 4 for forex pairs) appear of any of the other 9 indicators (I don't pay attention to what they are), this indicates either (A) the price action will start to move sideways or (B) the trend will end and change directions, I close out of the position immediately and wait for the situation to end. Then enter only again once positions have cleaned up. Focus on pairs with the greatest trendiness only. Also - I turned the arrows off to reduce noise on the charts. This works so consistently that it all comes down to discipline and position management (stop loss, take profit).

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2026.01.04 09:04
      Thank you very much for your excellent and very thoughtful review! I’m really glad to hear that after revisiting the indicator, you found a way to use it effectively and in a way that fits your own trading style. You’ve described the core idea perfectly: simplifying the information, focusing on trend strength, and relying on discipline and proper trade management. That’s exactly where the real value of the Matrix Arrow Indicator comes from. Thank you again for sharing your experience with other users, and feel free to contact me anytime if you need help or have questions.
      XENUSRADO
      25
      XENUSRADO 2025.11.26 14:20 
       

      It's a good indicator

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.11.26 15:33
      Thank you very much for your 5 star review for the Matrix Arrow Indicator! Please do not hesitate to contact me if you ever need any help.
      farkas09
      103
      farkas09 2025.09.01 17:49 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.09.01 18:08
      Hello and thank you very much for your purchase and for taking the time to leave a review. Please know that I am always here to assist you with anything related to your Matrix Arrow Indicator, so feel free to reach out whenever you need support. To get the most out of the indicator, I recommend starting with the 'Installation & User Guide': https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745711. The default settings of the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 are already optimized to work effectively across all symbols, instruments, and timeframes, so no additional setup or manual optimization is required. For even better results, I strongly suggest reading the full 'How to Trade with the Matrix Arrow Indicator' guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752375. This guide provides valuable insights and techniques that will help you trade with confidence and make the most of the indicator. If you are happy with your experience and my support, I would greatly appreciate it if you could consider updating your review. I’m always here to help you succeed.
      Spark690
      623
      Spark690 2025.07.14 18:21 
       

      классный индикатор, помог в торговле!

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.07.15 11:34
      Thank you very much for your great review, I really appreciate it! I wish you all the best with your trading!
      liyiii
      211
      liyiii 2025.07.02 06:33 
       

      good

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.07.02 06:54
      Thank you very much for your 5 star review for the Matrix Arrow Indicator! Please do not hesitate to contact me if you ever need any help with it. I wish you all the best with your trading!
      TT77IRL
      409
      TT77IRL 2025.06.03 20:22 
       

      Works as described, Thanks!

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2025.06.03 21:38
      I’m very happy to hear that the Matrix Arrow Indicator meets your needs and expectations! Thank you so much for your excellent review. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you ever need anything, I’m always here to help. Wishing you continued success and happy trading!
      Martin Promesberger
      180
      Martin Promesberger 2024.10.17 23:41 
       

      As a professional trader with years of experience and having tested countless indicators on various platforms, I can confidently say that this 10-in-1 Indicator on MQL5 is by far the best I've encountered. What makes this indicator truly stand out is its ability to combine 10 proven standard indicators into one powerful tool. This is not only a huge time-saver but also incredibly effective. Each indicator is clearly displayed, and the synergy between them generates precise arrows that highlight optimal entry and exit points for trades. The accuracy of these signals is particularly impressive. Unlike many other indicators that can produce false or unclear signals, this tool consistently delivers reliable market entries with a high success rate. I’ve used it across both short-term and long-term strategies, and the results have been outstanding every time. In addition to the automatic signals, the indicator provides even more value for experienced traders who can analyze the markets visually. By reviewing the individual indicators, I’ve discovered many additional trading opportunities, making this tool versatile and valuable for all types of traders. What's truly remarkable, however, is that this indicator is also perfect for beginners. It’s incredibly easy to set up and use, with simple and intuitive settings. Even if you're new to trading, the indicator takes much of the analysis off your plate and helps you spot profitable opportunities effortlessly. The default settings work great right out of the box, but for those who want more control, there are plenty of customization options to fine-tune it to your specific needs. Whether you're a complete beginner or a seasoned trader, this 10-in-1 Indicator simplifies the analysis process, boosts your trading efficiency, and significantly enhances profitability. Hands down, the best indicator I’ve used on MQL5. Highly recommended for anyone serious about trading!

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.10.18 00:02
      Thank you so much for this amazing review Martin! I’m really happy to hear how well the Matrix Arrow Indicator has worked for you, both as a time-saver and a versatile tool for all trading styles. Your detailed feedback is truly appreciated, and I’m glad it has helped enhance your trading strategies!
      Arash Ghasempour
      202
      Arash Ghasempour 2024.09.24 08:12 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2024.09.24 09:05
      Thank you so much for your wonderful 5-star review! I am thrilled to hear that the Matrix Arrow Indicator helped you see results so quickly. It's great to know that you're finding it useful as an all-in-one solution. Your recommendation means a lot to me, and I'm excited to continue supporting your trading journey. If you ever have any questions or need assistance, don't hesitate to reach out. Wishing you continued success!
      judzoludzo
      75
      judzoludzo 2023.11.06 05:35 
       

      This indicator is out of this world, works like magic! Thank you. Problem is I tried to switch timeframes and it stopped working altogether on my charts, it's not even installing now, pale help

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.11.06 09:34
      Thank you very much for your excellent review! As for the issue you are encountering, make sure that you have installed your Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 through your MQL5 account and not by copy/paste of ex5 file between MT5 terminals. Also before you install your Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 it is strongly advised to put in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Chart >> Max Bars in Chart >> 1000 or a similar low number, because when Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 is attached on a chart, calculates all 10 indicator's attributes over this number of bars/candles and if you have a large number there, like many thousands or millions, it will take more time to update each time and may make your MT5 terminal freeze on a slow computer. Follow the instuctions in the installation and user guide here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745711
      tranliemkts
      44
      tranliemkts 2023.08.04 14:08 
       

      this indicator is heavy and choppy when switching timeframes, need to fix this and need more colorful element showing in indicator move level

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.08.05 14:37
      Hello, your Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 is heavy and choppy when you change between timeframes, because you haven't changed the Max Bars in Chart >> 1000 as per my instructions in the installation and user guide. My guide writes ( https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745711 ): Before you install your Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 !!! Important: It is strongly advised to put in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Chart >> Max Bars in Chart >> 1000 or a similar low number, because when Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 is attached on a chart, calculates all 10 indicator's attributes over this number of bars/candles and if you have a large number there, like many thousands or millions, it will take more time to update each time and may make your MT4/5 terminal freeze on a slow computer. I am sending you all this information in a private message, hoping that you will answer me in order to give you the best customer support possible, as I do with all my customers.
      morgendugg
      221
      morgendugg 2023.07.12 12:37 
       

      Great indicator! Can you please add the Hull Moving Average (HMA)?

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.07.12 12:56
      Thank you very much for your great review! I will put your request in my future update list.
      Wynand Fourie
      155
      Wynand Fourie 2023.02.09 03:24 
       

      Anyone mind sending me their color and input settings?

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.02.09 10:18
      Hello, the default settings of the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 are optimized for most symbols and timeframes, but I hear you concentrate on a very specific type of trading, 1M selling only. I suggest you to read carefully the step 17 of the installation and user guide please: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745711
      wfney Valencia
      124
      wfney Valencia 2023.01.31 19:23 
       

      Hello everyone, I want to tell you that the Matrix Arrow indicator does its job as Eleni mentions, and in fact she is an excellent person always willing to help. The percentage of hits that this indicator can achieve is incredible, obviously in the period of time that it deems appropriate. Congratulations to the creator.

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
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      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.01.31 23:09
      I am really grateful for your nice comments and excellent feedback and review!
      Rashid Al-Nahlawi
      298
      Rashid Al-Nahlawi 2023.01.31 10:53 
       

      Amazing Indicator that reflects good programming skills and understanding of the market. I combine it with the free Matrix Arrow Multi Time Frame Panel and getting accurate entry & exit points on different pairs. Eleni "the author" is very active and open to new ideas to enhance the product. So far, I'm being profitable using this indicator.

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2023.01.31 11:01
      Thank you very much for your useful feedback and excellent review Rashid! I am really happy that you helps you with your trading.
      Rex992
      86
      Rex992 2022.07.27 22:23 
       

      this indicator is powerful....used correctly

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.07.27 23:39
      Thank you very much for your great review! I will make an important update soon that will add interesting features to the Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4/5 and improve its performance.
      Carlos Augusto
      30
      Carlos Augusto 2022.07.14 19:20 
       

      Baixei ontem esse seu produto e o EA também. Tive apenas um trade e ele foi feito corretamente, segui a instalação dos modelos padrões do arquivo EA. Tenho apenas uma dúvida, posso utilizar o EA em outros tempo? Como por exemplo: 5 minutos, etc.

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.07.14 19:24
      Hello Carlos, thank you very much for your 5 star review! The Matrix Arrow EA can be used in other timeframes, but not with my provided set files, these are for specific symbols and timeframes. If you want to try using it in other timeframes too, I suggest to you to perform some tests in the Strategy Tester first, in order to find a profitable setup and then try it on your demo or live account with a small risk. Very soon I will be making a very important update on the Matrix Arrow Indicator and EA with new features, new exit signals, new exit confirmation for the Matrix Arrow signals and new set files for all symbols.
      kzhitij
      24
      kzhitij 2022.06.14 15:11 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.06.14 15:16
      Thank you very much for your nice comments and your excellent review!
      Aykan Sevinç
      72
      Aykan Sevinç 2022.06.10 10:27 
       

      J'ai utilisé MATRIX ARROW INDICATEUR et MATRIX ARROW EA, j'en suis complètement satisfaits, excellents produits de Eleni !! Vendeur très sérieux, très disponible, personne très très serviable !

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      102935
      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.06.10 10:28
      Thank you really very much Aykan for your warmhearted review! It was really a pleasure helping you!
      kouzy1024
      64
      kouzy1024 2022.05.23 13:28 
       

      If you use this indicator, it's definitely best to use it with an EA. I bought an EA. There are endless possibilities.

      Juvenille Emperor Limited
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      Reply from developer Eleni Anna Branou 2022.05.23 13:50
      Thank you very much for your excellent review! I really appreciate it.
      12
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