CIndicator

CIndicator is a base class for technical indicator classes of the MQL5 standard library.

Description

The CIndicator class provides the simplified access for all of its descendants to general MQL5 API technical indicator functions.

Declaration

   class CIndicator: public CSeries

Title

   #include <Indicators\Indicator.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CArray

          CArrayObj

              CSeries

                  CIndicator

Direct descendants

CiAC, CiAD, CiADX, CiADXWilder, CiAlligator, CiAMA, CiAO, CiATR, CiBands, CiBearsPower, CiBullsPower, CiBWMFI, CiCCI, CiChaikin, CiCustom, CiDEMA, CiDeMarker, CiEnvelopes, CiForce, CiFractals, CiFrAMA, CiGator, CiIchimoku, CiMA, CiMACD, CiMFI, CiMomentum, CiOBV, CiOsMA, CiRSI, CiRVI, CiSAR, CiStdDev, CiStochastic, CiTEMA, CiTriX, CiVIDyA, CiVolumes, CiWPR

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

Handle

Gets the indicator's handle.

Status

Gets the status of the indicator.

FullRelease

Sets a flag to release the handle.

Creation

 

Create

Creates the indicator

BufferResize

Sets the new buffer sizes

Data Access

 

GetData

Copies the data from the indicator buffer

Data Update Methods

 

Refresh

Updates the indicator data

Finding Min/Max Values

 

Minimum

Gets the index of minimal value in a specified range.

MinValue

Gets the minimal value in a specified range.

Maximum

Gets the index of maximal value in a specified range.

MaxValue

Gets the maximal value in a specified range.

Conversion of Enumerations

 

MethodDescription

Converts ENUM_MA_METHOD into a string

PriceDescription

Converts ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE into a string

VolumeDescription

Converts ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME into a string

Working with chart

 

AddToChart

Adds an indicator to the chart

DeleteFromChart

Deletes an indicator from the chart

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CArray

Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort

Methods inherited from class CArrayObj

FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast

Methods inherited from class CSeries

Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent