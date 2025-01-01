CIndicator

CIndicator is a base class for technical indicator classes of the MQL5 standard library.

Description

The CIndicator class provides the simplified access for all of its descendants to general MQL5 API technical indicator functions.

Declaration

class CIndicator: public CSeries

Title

#include <Indicators\Indicator.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator Direct descendants CiAC, CiAD, CiADX, CiADXWilder, CiAlligator, CiAMA, CiAO, CiATR, CiBands, CiBearsPower, CiBullsPower, CiBWMFI, CiCCI, CiChaikin, CiCustom, CiDEMA, CiDeMarker, CiEnvelopes, CiForce, CiFractals, CiFrAMA, CiGator, CiIchimoku, CiMA, CiMACD, CiMFI, CiMomentum, CiOBV, CiOsMA, CiRSI, CiRVI, CiSAR, CiStdDev, CiStochastic, CiTEMA, CiTriX, CiVIDyA, CiVolumes, CiWPR

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes Handle Gets the indicator's handle. Status Gets the status of the indicator. FullRelease Sets a flag to release the handle. Creation Create Creates the indicator BufferResize Sets the new buffer sizes Data Access GetData Copies the data from the indicator buffer Data Update Methods Refresh Updates the indicator data Finding Min/Max Values Minimum Gets the index of minimal value in a specified range. MinValue Gets the minimal value in a specified range. Maximum Gets the index of maximal value in a specified range. MaxValue Gets the maximal value in a specified range. Conversion of Enumerations MethodDescription Converts ENUM_MA_METHOD into a string PriceDescription Converts ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE into a string VolumeDescription Converts ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME into a string Working with chart AddToChart Adds an indicator to the chart DeleteFromChart Deletes an indicator from the chart