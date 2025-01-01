- Handle
CIndicator
CIndicator is a base class for technical indicator classes of the MQL5 standard library.
Description
The CIndicator class provides the simplified access for all of its descendants to general MQL5 API technical indicator functions.
Declaration
class CIndicator: public CSeries
Title
#include <Indicators\Indicator.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CIndicator
Direct descendants
CiAC, CiAD, CiADX, CiADXWilder, CiAlligator, CiAMA, CiAO, CiATR, CiBands, CiBearsPower, CiBullsPower, CiBWMFI, CiCCI, CiChaikin, CiCustom, CiDEMA, CiDeMarker, CiEnvelopes, CiForce, CiFractals, CiFrAMA, CiGator, CiIchimoku, CiMA, CiMACD, CiMFI, CiMomentum, CiOBV, CiOsMA, CiRSI, CiRVI, CiSAR, CiStdDev, CiStochastic, CiTEMA, CiTriX, CiVIDyA, CiVolumes, CiWPR
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Gets the indicator's handle.
Gets the status of the indicator.
Sets a flag to release the handle.
Creation
Creates the indicator
Sets the new buffer sizes
Data Access
Copies the data from the indicator buffer
Data Update Methods
Updates the indicator data
Finding Min/Max Values
Gets the index of minimal value in a specified range.
Gets the minimal value in a specified range.
Gets the index of maximal value in a specified range.
Gets the maximal value in a specified range.
Conversion of Enumerations
Converts ENUM_MA_METHOD into a string
Converts ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE into a string
Converts ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME into a string
Working with chart
Adds an indicator to the chart
Deletes an indicator from the chart
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Type, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent