MaxValue

Returns the value of maximal element of the specified buffer in a specified range.

double MaxValue(

const int buffer_num,

const int start,

const int count,

int& index

) const

Parameters

buffer_num

[in] Buffer number to search the value in.

start

[in] Search range initial index.

count

[in] Search range size (number of elements).

index

[out] Reference to the variable for storing the found element index value.

Return Value

The value of the maximal element of the specified buffer in a specified range.

Note

The index of maximal buffer element is stored by index reference.