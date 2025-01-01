- FreeMode
- FreeMode
- Reserve
- Resize
- Clear
- Shutdown
- CreateElement
- Add
- AddArray
- Insert
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
- Update
- Shift
- Detach
- Delete
- DeleteRange
- At
- CompareArray
- InsertSort
- Search
- SearchGreat
- SearchLess
- SearchGreatOrEqual
- SearchLessOrEqual
- SearchFirst
- SearchLast
- Save
- Load
- Type
Clear
Removes all elements of the array without the release of the memory array.
|
void Clear()
Return Value
No.
Note
If the memory management flag is enabled, the memory used for the deleted objects is released.
Example:
|
//--- example for CArrayObj::Clear()