- FreeMode
- FreeMode
- Reserve
- Resize
- Clear
- Shutdown
- CreateElement
- Add
- AddArray
- Insert
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
- Update
- Shift
- Detach
- Delete
- DeleteRange
- At
- CompareArray
- InsertSort
- Search
- SearchGreat
- SearchLess
- SearchGreatOrEqual
- SearchLessOrEqual
- SearchFirst
- SearchLast
- Save
- Load
- Type
Delete
Removes the element from the specified array position.
|
bool Delete(
Parameters
pos
[in] Position of the array element to be removed.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot remove the element.
Note
If the memory management is enabled, the memory of deleted elements is deallocated.
Example:
|
//--- example for CArrayObj::Delete(int)