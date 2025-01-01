CiBWMFI
CiBWMFI is a class intended for using the Market Facilitation Index by Bill Williams technical indicator.
Description
CiBWMFI class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Market Facilitation Index by Bill Williams indicator.
Declaration
|
class CiBWMFI: public CIndicator
Title
|
#include <Indicators\BillWilliams.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CiBWMFI
Class Methods by Groups
|
Attributes
|
|
Returns the volume type to apply
|
Create
|
|
Creates the indicator
|
Data Access
|
|
Returns the buffer data
|
Input/output
|
|
virtual Type
|
Virtual identification method
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
|
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
|
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription