CiBWMFI

CiBWMFI is a class intended for using the Market Facilitation Index by Bill Williams technical indicator.

Description

CiBWMFI class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Market Facilitation Index by Bill Williams indicator.

Declaration

class CiBWMFI: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\BillWilliams.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiBWMFI

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes Applied Returns the volume type to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method