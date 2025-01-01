CiADXWilder

CiADXWilder is a class intended for using the technical indicator Average Directional Index by Welles Wilder.

Description

CiADXWilder class provides the creation, configuration, and access to the data of the Average Directional Index by Welles Wilder.

Declaration

class CiADXWilder: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiADXWilder

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data of the main line Plus Returns the buffer data of the +DI line Minus Returns the buffer data of the -DI line Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method