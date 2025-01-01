CiADXWilder
CiADXWilder is a class intended for using the technical indicator Average Directional Index by Welles Wilder.
Description
CiADXWilder class provides the creation, configuration, and access to the data of the Average Directional Index by Welles Wilder.
Declaration
|
class CiADXWilder: public CIndicator
Title
|
#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CiADXWilder
Class Methods by Groups
|
Attributes
|
|
Returns the averaging period
|
Create
|
|
Creates the indicator
|
Data Access
|
|
Returns the buffer data of the main line
|
Returns the buffer data of the +DI line
|
Returns the buffer data of the -DI line
|
Input/output
|
|
virtual Type
|
Virtual identification method
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
|
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
|
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription