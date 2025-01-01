CiOBV
CiOBV is a class intended for using the On Balance Volume technical indicator.
Description
CiOBV class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the On Balance Volume indicator.
Declaration
class CiOBV: public CIndicator
Title
#include <Indicators\Volumes.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CiOBV
Class Methods by Groups
Attributes
Returns the volume type to apply
Create
|
Creates the indicator
Data Access
|
Returns the buffer data
Input/output
|
virtual Type
Virtual identification method
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription