CiOBV

CiOBV is a class intended for using the On Balance Volume technical indicator.

Description

CiOBV class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the On Balance Volume indicator.

Declaration

class CiOBV: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Volumes.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiOBV

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes Applied Returns the volume type to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method