CiForce
CiForce is a class intended for using the Force Index technical indicator.
Description
CiForce class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Force Index indicator.
Declaration
|
class CiForce: public CIndicator
Title
|
#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CiForce
Class Methods by Groups
|
Attributes
|
|
Returns the averaging period
|
Returns the averaging method
|
Returns the object (volume type) to apply
|
Create
|
|
Creates the indicator
|
Data Access
|
|
Returns the buffer data
|
Input/output
|
|
virtual Type
|
Virtual identification method
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
|
Methods inherited from class CArray
Step, Step, Total, Available, Max, IsSorted, SortMode, Clear, Sort
|
Methods inherited from class CArrayObj
FreeMode, FreeMode, Save, Load, CreateElement, Reserve, Resize, Shutdown, Add, AddArray, Insert, InsertArray, AssignArray, At, Update, Shift, Detach, Delete, DeleteRange, Clear, CompareArray, InsertSort, Search, SearchGreat, SearchLess, SearchGreatOrEqual, SearchLessOrEqual, SearchFirst, SearchLast
|
Methods inherited from class CSeries
Name, BuffersTotal, BufferSize, Timeframe, Symbol, Period, PeriodDescription, RefreshCurrent
|
Methods inherited from class CIndicator
Handle, Status, FullRelease, Redrawer, Create, BufferResize, BarsCalculated, GetData, GetData, GetData, GetData, Minimum, MinValue, Maximum, MaxValue, Refresh, AddToChart, DeleteFromChart, MethodDescription, PriceDescription, VolumeDescription