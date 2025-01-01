CiForce

CiForce is a class intended for using the Force Index technical indicator.

Description

CiForce class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Force Index indicator.

Declaration

class CiForce: public CIndicator

#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiForce

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period MaMethod Returns the averaging method Applied Returns the object (volume type) to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method