Total

Gets the number of elements in the array.

int  Total() const;

Return Value

Number of elements in the array.

Example:

//--- example for CArray::Total()
#include <Arrays\Array.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArray *array=new CArray;
//---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      return;
     }
//--- check total
   int total=array.Total();
//--- use array
//--- ...
//--- delete array
   delete array;
  }