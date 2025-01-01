CiStdDev

CiStdDev is a class intended for using the Standard Deviation technical indicator.

Description

CiStdDev class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Standard Deviation indicator.

Declaration

class CiStdDev: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiStdDev

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period MaShift Returns the horizontal shift MaMethod Returns the averaging method Applied Returns the price type or handle to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method