DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryIndicatorsBase classesCIndicatorMinValue 

MinValue

Returns the value of minimal element of the specified buffer in a specified range.

double  MinValue(
   const int   buffer_num,     // buffer number
   const int   start,          // starting index
   const int   count,          // number
   int&        index           // reference
   ) const

Parameters

buffer_num

[in]  Buffer number to search the value in.

start

[in]  Search range initial index.

count

[in]  Search range size (number of elements).

index

[out]  Reference to the variable for storing the found element index value.

Return Value

The value of the minimal element of the specified buffer in a specified range.

Note

The index of the found element is stored by index reference.