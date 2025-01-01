- Handle
- Status
- FullRelease
- Create
- BufferResize
- BarsCalculated
- GetData
- Refresh
- Minimum
- MinValue
- Maximum
- MaxValue
- MethodDescription
- PriceDescription
- VolumeDescription
- AddToChart
- DeleteFromChart
MinValue
Returns the value of minimal element of the specified buffer in a specified range.
double MinValue(
Parameters
buffer_num
[in] Buffer number to search the value in.
start
[in] Search range initial index.
count
[in] Search range size (number of elements).
index
[out] Reference to the variable for storing the found element index value.
Return Value
The value of the minimal element of the specified buffer in a specified range.
Note
The index of the found element is stored by index reference.