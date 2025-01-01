CiTEMA

CiTEMA is a class intended for using the Triple Exponential Moving Average technical indicator.

Description

CiTEMA class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Triple Exponential Moving Average indicator.

Declaration

class CiTEMA: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Trend.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiTEMA

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period IndShift Returns the horizontal shift Applied Returns the price type or handle to apply Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method