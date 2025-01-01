CiATR

CiATR is a class intended for using the Average True Range technical indicator.

Description

CiATR class provides the creation, setup, and access to the data of the Average True Range indicator.

Declaration

class CiATR: public CIndicator

Title

#include <Indicators\Oscilators.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CArray CArrayObj CSeries CIndicator CiATR

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes MaPeriod Returns the averaging period Create Create Creates the indicator Data Access Main Returns the buffer data Input/output virtual Type Virtual identification method